NFL Insider Names Best Trade Destination for Lions’ Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions will be pondering what to do with Matthew Stafford in the coming months, and the decision could be one of the biggest in the NFL offseason according to executives.

Where Stafford could go figures to be a hot topic in the minds of many, and it will no doubt be interesting to see what Detroit’s new-look front office eventually thinks about the big decision at quarterback. According to some, the best decision is to deal Stafford. But where? Few concrete ideas have been thrown out until recently.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts make the most sense for a Stafford trade, and could be a team the Lions should look to send the quarterback to when all is said and done.

Here’s a look at part of what Fowler wrote in an insider piece about that:

“The Colts can choose to run it back with Rivers. But the long-term answer at quarterback might finally await them. “I think they signed Philip Rivers to one year for a reason — they saw it as a stopgap,” said an AFC exec of Rivers, who has passed for 4,005 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. “He can still play, but mobility is an issue. They’ve been pretty methodical and waiting for the right time to strike. This could be the time [at quarterback].” Enter Stafford, whose trade viability has never felt more palpable after 12 years in Detroit.”

It’s certain that Stafford would be an appealing trade candidate, but would the Lions give up on him? That’s the most important thing to consider and watch at this point in time. A team like Indianapolis would be an interesting fit because Stafford could be a final piece there, but there is no guarantee the Lions want to give him up.

What Teams Could Trade for Matthew Stafford?

The Colts are far from the only team that could make sense as it relates to a Stafford deal. Teams such as New England, the Los Angles Rams, Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers all have quarterback situations that could be in-flux. If Stafford was indeed on the market, there would be no shortage of suitors for his services.

Detroit would have to decide what kind of return they wanted for Stafford, and the asking price would probably be fairly high considering his status as an elite player in the league.

Matthew Stafford’s Lions’ Future Questionable

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town.

Thus far in 2020, Stafford isn’t having the type of season that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with 3,791 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure.

Buckle up, because the rumor mill could reach full tilt this offseason.

