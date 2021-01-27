Matthew Stafford Reportedly Seeing ‘Significant’ Trade Interest

The Detroit Lions have begun taking calls on Matthew Stafford, and there is clearly no shortage of interest in the quarterback at this point in time.

Even though it’s only been a week since the Lions revealed that their star would be on the trading block, the league hasn’t hesitated to reach out and show their interest level in the quarterback. Early on, nearly a third of the league has called on Stafford according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, which could mean a robust market for the quarterback is developing.

From @GMFB: A look at QBs who could be on the move, with #Rams QB Jared Goff entering the fray, the #Lions getting immediate and significant interest and calls on Matthew Stafford over the weekend, and teams still calling the #Texans on Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/ttLc7iFXHq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Rapoport said:

“From what I understand about a third of the league, nearly a third of the league has called the Lions expressing interest. Significant interest in Matthew Stafford. Should be able to get at least a first-rounder there wherever he goes.”

Lions fans will be watching to see what teams emerge in the sweepstakes and so far, no firm names have emerged. There’s been plenty of conjecture about who could be bidding, however. This news shows that the market will be pretty substantial at this point in time and might only remain that case in the coming days.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Matthew Stafford Trade Could Happen Quickly

The Lions could have a deal for Stafford in the next few weeks. As former NFL general manager Scott Pioli predicted, the team is going to have something figured out by the Super Bowl. The fact that there are multiple teams already interested shows that the Lions could be on the road toward setting themselves up for a quick deal. If Stafford and the team wants a split, there is no reason for them to wait. The team would be wise to get the framework of a deal in place so they can move forward in the best way possible with their planning.

Matthew Stafford Trade Talks Underway

This week, some new reports about Stafford’s availability and interest have already surfaced pointing to this being a fast-moving process set to play out. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained, teams have already begun reaching out to the Lions about a potential deal and trying to figure out the asking price for the Lions on their quarterback.

Teams already are reaching out to the Detroit Lions to initiate trade talks and figure out what it would take to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2021

The minute Stafford was revealed to be on the market, the phone lines of Brad Holmes and company likely lit up, so this is no surprise. At this point, it simply goes to show that the Lions are ready and willing for a move, as are the other teams they are speaking with at this point in time. For any trade to happen, willing partners have to engage and the process is now officially underway as it relates to that.

So far, it looks as if the market for Stafford is going to be massive which should allow the Lions to sift through and find an excellent deal that helps their franchise.

READ NEXT: Analyst Proposes Trading Matthew Stafford for Young QB