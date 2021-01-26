NFC Team Called ‘Darkhorse’ in Matthew Stafford Trade Talks

The Detroit Lions will have no shortage of suitors when it comes to a potential Matthew Stafford trade, and those teams will be from either the AFC or the NFC.

Whether the Lions want to trade Stafford within the NFC is anybody’s guess considering the proximity to the teams they could negotiate with, but if the offer is good, the team might have no choice but to consider everything. A former NFL executive thinks he knows of such a team that will be a dark horse in Stafford talks

As Gil Brandt said, the Lions could find an easy suitor for Stafford in the form of the Carolina Panthers, who quietly need a quarterback as well and might be on the hunt for one starting this season.

I think Carolina is a darkhorse team to watch in any Matthew Stafford trade. Sweet spot for me is teams in the backend of the first round. Panthers are at No. 8, which would give Lions two in top 10. Teddy Bridgewater isn't answer in Carolina. Stafford has several good years left — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 25, 2021

The Panthers do have a fit for Stafford, considering Teddy Bridgewater might not be the long-term solution for the team. They also have a high draft pick to dangle at number eight, which could be an interesting selection for Detroit to have. With pick seven and eight, the Lions could select a quarterback and then get another player into the fold that can help at either wideout or on the defense, two other needy spots on the roster.

Lions Asking Price for Matthew Stafford Likely High

Detroit knows they have to trade Stafford and it’s no question the move will likely happen. Even such, that shouldn’t dampen the market or lower the asking price. At 32, Stafford is right in the middle of his NFL prime and should fetch a huge return for the Lions, who could use the assortment of picks to help bolster their roster in other spots and build a more complete team. The Lions could use some extra picks not just this year but in 2022 as well. With the number of teams expected to have interest, the Lions can afford to be choosy and drive a hard bargain on Stafford with any team who calls on him across the league. A first-round pick and other picks from 2021 should be the lowest the team considers going at this point.

What Teams Could Trade for Matthew Stafford?

The Indianapolis Colts are far from the only team that could make sense as it relates to a Stafford deal, even though right now they could make the most sense in terms of fit. Teams such as the New England Patriots, Los Angles Rams, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and even the aforementioned Panthers all have quarterback situations that could be in-flux as well. If Stafford was indeed on the market, there would be no shortage of suitors for his services and there could be a bidding war.

Detroit will now have to decide what kind of return they want for Stafford, and the asking price would probably be fairly high considering his status as an elite player in the league. Whether the Panthers are the one to meet it remains to be seen, but they could certainly be hanging around the market in the coming weeks.

