Major NFC Contender Exploring Matthew Stafford Trade: Report

The Detroit Lions are currently negotiating with teams as it relates to a Matthew Stafford deal, and a big name has emerged in talks.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams are exploring a trade for Stafford, even though they are up against the cap and facilitating a deal would seem to be a long shot. Stafford considers Los Angeles one of his preferred destinations, and as a result, the Rams are having conversations with the Lions.

Sources: Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions. While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2021

Interestingly enough, Brad Holmes came from Los Angeles, so it’s interesting he is engaging in talks with Les Snead and his former bosses. Whether Holmes could get proper value for Stafford from the Rams remains to be seen. The team has Jared Goff on the books on a huge four-year, $134 million dollar deal and is facing cap problems. They also lack a first-round pick, which is tough for the Rams considering the asking price has started with a 2021 first-round selection from the Detroit perspective.

Even such, the Rams could be a spot Stafford strongly considers when all is said and done, and the sides could be at least talking about how to make a deal happen.

How Rams Could Fit Matthew Stafford Deal

With the Rams over the cap and having Jared Goff’s deal on the books, it seems there might be limited avenues to a trade between the teams. The Rams would have to give up a first-round pick in 2022 to start talks, and would probably have to give up picks from their 2021 draft to make up the difference. Detroit might not be likely to want Goff, who is 26 but is being given up on in Los Angeles quite easily at this point in time. Stafford might want to go to the Rams, but the Rams might not have a way to make a deal in the end that satisfies Detroit. That’s especially true if other teams with more cap space and picks could exceed their offer.

If the Lions want Goff and Holmes wants to use him as a quarterback of the future in Detroit, there’s a chance the teams could work out some type of agreement. Otherwise, it’s going to take a major player off the Rams roster and some collection of picks to make a deal happen between the sides.

Lions Should Have High Asking Price for Matthew Stafford

Detroit can still afford to be choosy in this situation and could have all the leverage over the Rams. The relationship with Stafford might be over, but the Lions don’t necessarily have to move on to the first bidder or the team Stafford wants even though the genie is out of the bottle in terms of his future. As a result, the Lions need to remain firm in their asking price, and the offer should be at minimum a first-round pick in 2021 with a package of other picks this season or extra picks in 2022. One of those elements could be swapped for a young player if Detroit wants to get creative and the value remains fair. Goff might qualify, but the Rams giving up on him is a major red flag.

Regardless, the Lions seem likely to get what they want in the end for Stafford. At this point, the only thing left to be seen is who brings a strong enough offer in order to help facilitate the deal.

The Rams could now be a team to watch.

