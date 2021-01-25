NFC Rivals Headline 5 Best Fits for Matthew Stafford Trade

The Detroit Lions have decided to make a big move and deal Matthew Stafford this offseason, so when they do make the trade, where should Stafford be going?

Nearly every team in the league minus the four left standing on championship Sunday could make an argument to add a talent like Stafford to the mix, so the bidding war could be deep for Stafford on a market set to saturated with quarterbacks when the offseason finally gets going.

What teams make the most sense from a trade standpoint? Here’s a look at the list.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis didn’t address the need for a quarterback in the 2020 draft, instead choosing to sign Philip Rivers to their roster. That decision hasn’t hurt them, as the Colts were playoff bound again. Arguably, though, the team could be even better with someone like Stafford throwing the football for them, which is where most folks get the idea about the quarterback coming into the mix potentially. Now that Rivers has retired, the Colts could be in the market for a top passer. With Stafford, the Colts could be a perennial contender, which is why many want to see him end up there. This could be the most seamless fit for a Stafford trade when all is said and done. Stafford would also be in the AFC in this scenario, so the Lions would get to avoid him most of the time. Rumors hold that the team could even be ready to make the move.

San Francisco 49ers

In the Super Bowl just a year ago, the drop off was stiff from Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2019 season to what happened in 2020. It’s possible the 49ers want to move on from Garoppolo now, and Stafford could be a player who’s in the mix in order to get that done. San Francisco picks 12th in the 2021 NFL Draft and could dangle that selection plus others to Detroit in order to make a deal happen. With Kyle Shanahan, Stafford could have the type of offensive guru to go with the defense that could be needed to take his career to the next level in the years ahead. Would the Lions attempt to make Garappolo work in a trade? Who knows. San Francisco could be a solid landing spot for Stafford regardless of that, however.

New Orleans Saints

Where are the Saints in terms of contending? That will be for folks like Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to sort out. At this point, they could have to replace Drew Brees, who could be retiring in the days ahead. The Saints will not have a high pick to dangle, so it will probably take plenty in order to facilitate a deal. Payton would probably love Stafford slinging the rock in his offense, and it would be interesting to see what he could do with the weaponry the Saints have. Assuming the draft capital can be worked out, New Orleans is an interesting fit for Stafford and the Lions to remember.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys won’t be high on these lists given their ongoing situation with Dak Prescott, but what if Jerry Jones simply decided to bring the Dallas area kid back home? Jones has never been shy about making bold moves if he thinks his team can directly benefit. The Cowboys are off the radar now, but it’s possible they could get serious about Stafford given the hometown connection. When Roy Williams was traded from the Lions in 2008, it was Jones who made the move happen. Could he be similarly infatuated here? Never say never. Dallas also owns the 10th overall pick, which could be a nice bargaining chip for Detroit to remember.

Carolina Panthers

Picking just behind Detroit with the eighth overall pick are the Panthers, and Carolina could use a quarterback as well. If the Lions had the seventh and eighth picks, that could allow them to get a quarterback and another elite position within the top 10. They could also use the picks as ammo to move up and grab one of the quarterbacks they love. It’s tough to say if Carolina would be interested enough to look for this deal, but they have a fit for Stafford, too. Last season proved the Panthers can be competitive with anyone at quarterback, so a talent like Stafford could help them in a big way.

