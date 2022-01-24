Lions Fan Goes Wild During Matthew Stafford Comeback Win [WATCH]

Detroit Lions fans developed quite a bond with their quarterback Matthew Stafford through the years, and that has been on display recently as the quarterback has been carving up the competition in the postseason.

Stafford scored arguably the biggest win of his career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and impressed not only former teammates, but fans as well. Many of his former rooters were thrilled to see the victory play out in real-time. One fan specifically took his excitement over Stafford to a brand new level, watching the game in a Stafford jersey and reacting as if it was the Lions themselves that were marching for the game-winning field goal.

In a video posted by ESPN NFL from Instagram user hallberrgg, a Lions fan is seen in a video going crazy for the Rams as they attempt to drive down the field late. He pleads with Stafford to clock the ball, and celebrates when it looks as if Los Angeles and Stafford are going to win the game as a result. As everyone knows, that ends up happening in the end. As the caption says, “when your boyfriend is a Lions fan but is literally ride-or-die for Matthew Stafford.”

Here’s a look:

He’s a Lions fan but was so hyped for Matthew Stafford 😂👏 (via hallberrgg/IG) pic.twitter.com/AJk345QLTv — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2022

If there’s a video that shows the passion Lions fans have for everything, this is it. There is nothing riding on the game for them in terms of a team, but they continue to pull hard for one of their favorite players in the game in Stafford.

Perhaps one day, fans will get to cheer their team in the playoffs instead of former players. Until then, many are content putting all their eggs in Stafford’s basket.

Lions Fans Still Cheering for Stafford After Departure

As this postseason has played out, there has been a split within the Lions fanbase. Some folks love the fact that Stafford is winning and want to see him get an elusive Super Bowl away from Detroit. Others think that Stafford is old news and bear no allegiances to their former quarterback whatsoever, considering he now plays for another team in the league.

Those who do cheer for Stafford have been very vocal on the internet, and have not been shy about sharing their opinions as it relates to what the quarterback is doing on the field. As Kellie Rowe of Fox 2 Detroit tweeted, she was tearing up watching Stafford

I legitimately teared up – I felt like an extension of the Lions won something big. when Detroit finally wins a Super Bowl maybe potentially possibly in my lifetime can you just imagine how we’d all be??? — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) January 23, 2022

“I legitimately teared up – I felt like an extension of the Lions won something big. when Detroit finally wins a Super Bowl maybe potentially possibly in my lifetime can you just imagine how we’d all be???”

Lions fans will be waiting for that moment to come for their team, and amid all the pain, many still choose to see a silver lining in the success of Stafford.

Dan Orlovsky Dunks on Stafford Haters

Perhaps the best reaction after Stafford’s win came from his former backup quarterback and ESPN pundit Dan Orlovsky. As Orlovsky said while making a wardrobe change, Stafford’s win is a legacy defining experience, and a moment for plenty of people to realize where they were wrong on the player most of all.

.@danorlovsky7 brought out the Top Gun jacket for Matthew Stafford 😎 "There is not a human being that plays in the NFL, when the game is on the line and it's nut-cutting time in the 4th quarter, that I want the ball more than Matthew Stafford." pic.twitter.com/wEN2sTw8t0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 24, 2022

“This is a career defining and legacy changing throw from Matthew Stafford,” Orlovsky said. “All you writers in Detroit who told me for years that your guy is not good enough, you were wrong. All the fas in Detroit, and I know I love a lot of you guys, who told me Matthew Stafford stunk, you were wrong. All those people on the internet who send me memes and say all your guy does is pad stats, you were wrong. For years I have told everybody Matthew Stafford is a great player and you say ‘he doesn’t win games.’ He played in Detroit. ‘He’s never been to the playoffs and won a game.’ He played in Detroit. This is the moment Matthew Stafford had to prove everybody wrong.”

Stafford still has a few more games to win before his legacy is completely changed, but in taking down Brady, he’s off to quite a good start. Orlovsky would know most of all what kind of personality and person Stafford is, so this is a good moment for him.

