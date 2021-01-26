ESPN Guru Reveals Strong Lions Selection Within First 2021 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are facing a roster with plenty of holes at this point in time, and obviously, the biggest need will likely now transition to quarterback in the weeks and months ahead.

So what happens for the Lions? There will be no shortage of opinions in the coming days and weeks, and some of the most prominent will be from the mock draft community. Within that community, one prognosticator stands above the rest in ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Every year, the release of Kiper’s first mock is a highly-anticipated event.

This season, Lions fans have an even more keen interest in Kiper’s mock considering the high pick the team will have and the potential for the team to select a quarterback, the most important position in the game.

Within Kiper’s first draft, the Lions pick up Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the seventh pick.

2. Jets: WR Devonta Smith

5. Bengals: OT Penei Sewell

7. Lions: QB Justin Fields

11. Giants: TE Kyle Pitts

15. Patriots: QB Mac Jones

30. Bills: RB Najee Harris@MelKiperESPN's first 2021 Mock Draft is out. https://t.co/bw3v7xqdGQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2021

Fields may make a case to be the second quarterback drafted, but that’s not how Kiper has things falling, with Zach Wilson of BYU going to the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth pick. One pick after the Lions, the Carolina Panthers nab Trey Lance of North Dakota State, who’s also been a popular selection for Detroit as has Fields.

Obviously, between Lance, Wilson and Fields, the Lions will have some major evaluating to do in the months ahead. That will fall on general manager Brad Holmes as well as new front office addition John Dorsey. Figuring out which quarterback fits Detroit best will now be the big challenge for a new front office, as well as getting fair value in a Matthew Stafford trade.

If Fields is the choice like Kiper hypothesizes he will be, that will represent the start of a new era in Detroit, where there hasn’t been a brand new starter since 2009.

Justin Fields Highlights

Why could Fields make sense? Just watch some of his tape. Blessed with a rocket arm as well as the ability to sense trouble in the pocket, escape and make plays, Fields has long been seen as one of the top players set to emerge from this draft class. His solid vision as well as his ability to extend the play makes him very successful and perhaps one of the best players in this entire class.

Justin Fields | 2019-20 Highlights ᴴᴰ

Fields isn’t likely to go with the top pick, but anywhere after that he could come off the board. The Lions will have to decide if they need to be patient or make a move up to get their guy should they get more ammunition in a Stafford trade. As this video proves, the team could have a tough choice to make, since Fields is solid.

Justin Fields’ Ohio State Stats

During his career with Ohio State, there’s been little question that Fields has been an interesting prospect. Since becoming the starter a few years back, he’s done nothing but put up elite numbers while with the Buckeyes. The last two seasons, Fields has been solid, putting up 4,794 passing yards with Ohio State as well as 56 touchdowns. Fields has also rushed for 15 touchdowns and a solid 758 yards on the ground. To that end, he looks as if he could be a Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or Cam Newton type player who can extend a defense with his arm as well as his legs.

How Fields will transition to the NFL is anyone’s guess, and that’s especially true given the fact that Ohio State quarterbacks haven’t had the best track record lately. Fields will be looking to break that mold when he gets into the league next season.

Some believe Fields will be the best choice for the Lions and have mocked him there as such, but only time will tell if the team agrees with him or if he lasts to their pick.

