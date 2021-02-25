NFL Sage Predicts Lions Land Massive Haul in Draft Day Trade

The Detroit Lions are seeing plenty of traction in terms of prognosticating for the NFL Draft, and a major prediction has offered another significant shakeup worthy of being pondered.

In his latest update, Mel Kiper of ESPN didn’t have the Lions making the seventh selection, but instead spinning it off to the San Fransisco 49ers, who come up to grab quarterback Trey Lance.

2. Falcons (via Jets): QB Zach Wilson

7. 49ers (via Lions): QB Justin Fields

9. Patriots (via Broncos): QB Trey Lance

11. Giants: WR Jaylen Waddle The great @MelKiperESPN's latest mock draft is up and for the first time in 38 years, he includes trades.https://t.co/hfQPpFoOOe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2021

Here’s where the prediction really gets juicy, though. After trading the seventh pick to the 49ers, the Lions select linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th pick as well as collect a significant draft haul for doing so. The trade has them grabbing pick 12, a 2021 second-round pick and potentially even a 2022 first-round pick from San Francisco according to Kiper.

Kiper has the Lions trading down and adding Parsons at 12 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uESIzvQRbh — Ben C (@TheExtraPointFF) February 25, 2021

In terms of fit, Parsons could be a good one for the Lions given the fact that he has some elite grading according to Pro Football Focus. The Lions might not want to select him with the seventh pick, but if they could trade back and gain some extra assets that would seemingly be a huge move for the team and their rebuild. It’s hard to say whether John Lynch would give up a first rounder for 2022 in such a deal, but quarterback desperation can make teams do funny things.

This could obviously be one of the more ideal trade proposals the Lions see this offseason. It seems like a pie in the sky type move, but it’s just the kind of thing that could accelerate Detroit’s rebuild.

Why Mel Kiper’s 49ers Mock Draft Swap Benefits Lions

If the Lions were to trade down in such a massive way, it could be another way to help maximize their assets both for 2021 and beyond. The Lions have a ton of pressing needs starting this season, so theoretically, the more picks they have for the future the better. If there wasn’t a player they were in love with at pick number seven, the team could take this approach and simply trade back for a haul. Being able to nab a second-round pick this year, plus another selection for 2022 would be huge for the Lions and would help them control next year’s draft given what they’re already set to do this offseason. That’s especially true if they could get a guy they still like in Parsons.

Safe to say if this move is on the table, the Lions should be all over it in a big way.

Micah Parsons Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be in-play for the draft within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Generational LB Talent- Micah Parsons Penn State Career HighlightsMiach Parsons’s career highlights at Penn State All video via ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, BTN 2020-12-06T17:57:14Z

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit at pick seven would not be a surprise, but if Detroit could land him and make a trade like Kiper predicts, it could be even better for the franchise.

