Michael Brockers Clears the Air With New Jared Goff Comments

The Detroit Lions added Michael Brockers to the mix for their defensive line, and when that happened, it was easy for some to mock the irony given some recent comments he made about Jared Goff.

Brockers had celebrated the move of the Rams to trade for Matthew Stafford with a perceived dig at Goff calling Stafford a cut above his former teammate, but with salary cap realities as a result of that move, life quickly came at Brockers fast. Ironically, he had been traded to the Lions, where he would soon re-unite with Goff under center.

Given his previous comments, was this relationship going to be a problem as a result? That’s not the case according to Brockers himself. Speaking with the Detroit media on Monday, the defensive lineman was asked about where things stand with Goff following the TMZ interview. As he said, he went out of his way to talk to Goff already and hash things out.

New #Lions DL Michael Brockers on saying Matthew Stafford is a level up over Jared Goff: "It was more of a fan booster. It wasn't anything against Jared. I had to text Jared as a man-to-man and say I did not mean what I said. You took me to the Super Bowl. It wasn't like that." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2021

That could leave this situation properly diffused heading into the offseason for the Lions. As Brockers said, he was merely trying to hype up Rams fans for the Stafford era rather than trying to diss Goff. Even such, he took steps to clear the air early on.

Brockers Loves Lions Coaching Staff

A big reason Brockers is fired up for his new experience right away? Detroit’s coaching staff. After the trade was revealed, Brockers said that ever since he found out about the move, he has been excited thanks to the presence of Detroit’s new staff led by Dan Campbell and the front office led by Brad Holmes.

Michael Brockers said this coaching staff has him fired up and he said he really believes he can change things in Detroit. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 22, 2021

Brockers also admitted he feels as if he can be a leader and bring a level of play that could help the Lions get over the top. The step with talking to Goff is a huge plus as it relates to that given the level of leadership that was needed to admit that he was wrong and make amends.

Brockers Recently Praised Jared Goff

Many forget that Brockers had also recently complemented Goff. Joining Good Morning Football a few weeks back, Brockers was asked about what makes future Lions quarterback Jared Goff special and what type of player the Lions were getting. As he said, Goff is not only a great player, but tough as well. That combination means that Brockers thinks the Lions should be very satisfied with Goff as their quarterback moving forward in his mind.

"He has a lot of experience — you can't take that away from him. … He knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So, the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience that knows how to get to the big game." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 8, 2021

Goff being a tough player capable of winning some games would be good news for the Lions, and that’s especially true given all they are losing in theory with Stafford. Replacing Stafford with a player who can at least equal him in terms of toughness and ability could be a huge win for the Lions moving forward both in the short and long-term.

Brockers would know, which lends some extra weight to his words in this case. Interestingly enough, he will now be set to join Goff in being a member of the Lions, and that seems to suit him just right.

