Michael Brockers Compares Dan Campbell to Successful NFL Coach

The Detroit Lions seem to have a coach who gets it in Dan Campbell, and thus far, his early interaction with the players and their reactions is only proving that point.

Campbell, as a former player, seems to understand the delicate balance there is between pushing a player and pulling back. As a result, he’s been impressing in a fast fashion in Allen Park with the team. That’s welcome news given how much uncertainty was swirling early on about the hire.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has already been a player to noice this playing out. As he said on an interview with Jim Rome, he believes Campbell compares favorably to Sean McVay given his interactions with the team and his players early on.

Michael Brockers discussing Dan Campbell on @jimrome today: "Working with him is awesome, because he reminds me a lot of (Sean) McVay and how he came in, as far as understands there's no ego when it comes to his coaching style. It's all about the team." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) July 14, 2021

Later in the interview, Brockers was asked specifically what makes a coach a good communicator, and as he explained, it’s the ability of the boss to show he cares while also being demanding. That balance can make the difference in success or failure.

Brockers told Rome:

“Communication is vital and the way you communicate is vital because a lot of guys don’t want to be yelled at or screamed at or stuff like that. Some guys want to be talked to as a man, gain an understanding of what you’re talking about and what you’re trying to teach and then let’s roll. A lot of these players in the league, we aren’t about a lot of BS. Just tell us what we have to do, explain it to us in terms we’ll understand and let’s get the job done.”

So far, it seems Campbell has struck that perfect balance, because he has reached Lions veterans as well as the young players. Bridging that gap is key toward being able to run a successful roster in the league.

Comparing Campbell to McVay is notable because the Rams’ boss has had tons of success early in his career. He’s not only won playoff games and made a Super Bowl, but he has flipped a losing culture with his enthusiasm and ability to connect with every player in a locker room. The fact that Brockers sees those same elements in Campbell is notable, and good news considering the Lions are trying for the same culture flip.

Campbell off to Fast Start Coaching Lions

Though he hasn’t officially won or lost a game as of yet, the major advantage for Campbell early on in his tenure has been winning the locker room. Coming off Matt Patricia, the next coach was always going to have to start by winning the locker room in order to establish his culture. Patricia did plenty of damage in the short time he coached the Lions by being the opposite type of coach that Brockers is describing with McVay and Campbell. Far too often, it seemed he was abrasive and rubbed the players the wrong way in terms of interactions with them on the field and in practice. Detroit getting the opposite kind of coach to come in could help them turn things around quicker, especially if the roster starts to believe in Campbell and forge a new trust with their leaders.

So far, it sounds as if that’s exactly what is happening in Detroit as Brockers is describing it.

Brockers’ NFL Stats Show Major Fit With Lions

A happy Brockers will be a good Brockers for the Lions considering what he’s been able to do during his career to this point in time. The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight.

Brockers helping Campbell to turn things around in the Rams as well as McVay’s image would be something that fans would have to appreciate in a big way.

