‘Ready to Hunt:’ New Lions Defender Releases 2021 Hype Video

The Detroit Lions made a big move to trade for Michael Brockers this past offseason, and going from a first-place team like the Los Angeles Rams to a last-place team could be tough for some to fathom or deal with.

Even though that’s the case, Brockers has long shown that he is ready to move on and make a new impact for his new team. Recently, Brockers showed how much of the case that was given a brand new hype video he revealed ahead of the 2021 season and the start of offseason workouts.

Year 10 LOADING……..💯 Ready To Hunt!!! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/rW7Eb1fF0B — Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) May 29, 2021

Brockers shows what he has been up to this offseason and some of the training he has done, and shows just how excited he is to be able to be putting his craft to use for the Lions. Watching this, it’s tough not to be excited about Brockers and what he can bring to the team. He’s been vocal about his excitement already, which is very cool to note indeed.

Brockers’ Stats and Fit With Lions

The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight, and Brockers could be a great leader for the team that has seen a major change this offseason.

Brockers Could Prove Key to Success for Lions

The Lions haven’t had a player like Brockers on their front for a while, and it’s possible that the team will benefit in a big way from what Brockers can bring to the mix for the future. He can play inside and out, and given some of Detroit’s additions this offseason along the front, it’s possible the team is putting Brockers in the best position to succeed that they can given these factors. The pressure will be off, and he can simply come in and fill a void for the team up front comfortably in whatever position the team believes he will succeed with the most.

Safe to say that Brockers is very excited to get going for the Lions, and that is special to see. He could end up being a sneaky important player for the Lions and the defense.

