Lions Making Right Call Resting Michael Brockers to ‘100% Range’

The Detroit Lions will be breaking in a new defense for the 2021 season, and one of the most important players many could be forgetting about at this point is defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Brockers, acquired in a trade this offseason, has become somewhat of a forgotten man thanks to the fact that the Lions are playing it safe with him and doing some load management. Those decisions, however, could end up paying dividends for both Brockers and the team once the season gets going and the dog days arrive.

Speaking before practice on Monday, August 23, Dan Campbell was asked about where Brockers is at considering he hasn’t been seen much during training camp nor during the preseason. Would the lineman even be ready for Week 1 at this point from Campbell and the coaching staff’s perspective?





“Certainly that’s the hope. I think we feel like he will be ready Week 1. And he is still improving, he is, it’s just at a snail’s pace right now,” Campbell told the media. “The fear is if you put him in too early right now, do we take away everything that we’ve gotten, the games that we’ve gotten by holding him? So that’s the tough trick right now. I know this, if you said we had to play right now he’d go play. If we thought we could get him to that almost 100% range by holding him a little bit more, is it worth it? Well, knowing we got a long season and he’s played a lot of football, I tend to be a little more conservative with him, that’s all.”

During the subsequent practice on Monday, reporters including Chris Burke of The Athletic observed Brockers working on the side and looking pretty good working with the first team, perhaps even looking devoid of injury.

4. Michael Brockers put in some reps on the side, working on get-off and lateral movement. Hard to really spot anything wrong, injury-wise, but Dan Campbell said the Lions are trying to get him "to that almost 100 percent range." He's still with the 1s to open walkthroughs. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 23, 2021

Obviously, the Lions are choosing to play it safe with Brockers the most out of anyone this offseason, and given the position he plays, that could end up being a smart bet for the team in the end. The Lions need a healthy, engaged Brockers all the way in 2021.

Lions Right Playing It Safe With Michael Brockers’ Health

Detroit’s new-look defensive line has needed a presence like Brockers for a long time, so getting him fully healthy back into the mix is huge. There is no reason to risk injury or put additional wear and tear on a player like Brockers who is an established professional. This offseason, the Lions have held back on plenty of players with different ailments including T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Levi Onwuzurike and Derrick Barnes. In the case of Onwuzurike and Barnes, their patience already looks to have paid off in a major way considering how strong those players have looked after being eased back into action when the team believed they were ready.

Given the trust Brockers seems to have built already with his new staff, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he agrees with the way the Lions and Campbell are handling things thus far. It’s been a smart approach with rookies and veterans alike this offseason in Detroit for a staff full of former players.

Brockers’ Career Stats and Highlights

The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league. Better than that, he’s been a favorite of Pro Football Focus as well, especially with regards to tackling where he earned an 80.4 grade for his work in 2020.

Here’s a look at some of Brockers’ best work on the field:





In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of this work in the trenches as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight.

With this in mind, keeping Brockers healthy and ready seems like a smart thing for the team to do.

