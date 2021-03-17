Lions Get Michael Brockers for Low Price in Rams Trade: Report

The Detroit Lions have made a move to nab a game-breaking defensive lineman, and that move isn’t set to cost them too much at all in the grand scheme of things.

Early on Wednesday, reports indicated that the Lions had struck a trade for Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, no indication of potential cost was given, however it was quickly proven true that Brockers could be an amazing steal in the end for the Lions.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions are paying a 2023 seventh-round pick for Brockers.

The #Lions are trading a 2023 7th round pick to the #Rams in exchange for DT Michael Brockers, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The cost of doing business in this case is extremely low for Detroit. Brockers was approached about restructuring his deal, but when those talks didn’t pay off, a trade was the most obvious course of action. It’s possible with the Rams trying to get under the cap they had pressure to make a move and the beneficiaries are the defensive line needy Lions.

Dealing a seventh-round pick to Los Angeles in 2023 is almost like getting a productive player for free at a position where the Lions have struggled. To that end, it’s a nice move for Brad Holmes.

Lions Agreed to Brockers Trade With Rams

Monday, the Lions agreed to bring back their best pass rusher Romeo Okwara from a season ago, and early Wednesday morning, they struck a deal to bring longtime Los Angeles Rams’ defensive lineman Michael Brockers into the mix.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send veteran DL Michael Brockers to the #Lions, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

While compensation was not mentioned, many were speculating on Twitter soon after the deal was revealed that it would not be much. The Rams are trying hard to get under the cap before the 2021 season, and Brockers could be an important part of that considering his salary is over $6 million for next season.

Brockers once nearly left the Rams for the Baltimore Ravens, but ended up returning to Los Angeles after concerns about his physical. Now, he’s set to depart for Detroit when the new league year comes around this week.

Brockers’ Stats and Fit With Lions

The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight.

Getting a player like that for a 2023 seventh-round pick is a huge win.

