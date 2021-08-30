Lions Will Slash Scrappy Young Cornerback From Roster: Report

The Detroit Lions have a busy week ahead, and some big time surprises could be set to play out in real time as the franchise makes their final round of cut decisions with a new staff and front office.

One such surprise was revealed on Monday morning in the form of cornerback Mike Ford. After cracking the Lions as an undrafted free agent a few years back, Ford will now be on the outside looking in with regards to the Lions’ roster bubble.

Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett first reported the news on Monday, August 30 that Ford would be moving on from the Lions.

The Lions have cut CB Mike Ford, per a source — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 30, 2021

Obviously, Ford’s release is more than a bit of a surprise for the team. He had played decently well the last few seasons after clawing his way on the roster, and was a success story from the team’s previous regieme. Still, this offseason, Ford found his roster situation in-flux thanks to additions at cornerback. The Lions watched as another UDFA A.J. Parker stepped up and played well, and have veterans like Nickell Robey-Coleman and Corn Elder in the mix for roles as well. Add it all up and playing time likely became a big issue for Ford’s future with the team.

Mike Ford Reacts to Release From Lions

Ironically, it was Ford himself who perhaps tipped off the news that he would be moving on from the team with an Instagram post on Monday, which beat writers like Chris Burke of The Athletic noticed. Upon leaving, Ford thanked Detroit in the post.

Ford’s release was a surprising one given how strong a piece he looked to be for the defense and also the special teams unit. This offseason, Ford put out a very interesting and telling tweet as it relates to his future. As he said on Twitter back in March, he promised that 2021 would be his year on the field.

This my year I promise! — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) March 23, 2021

Most players say things such as this in the lead into a new season, but Ford will now have to find a new locale with which to get this done. He’s a motivated player and someone who has worked hard to get where he is at in the league today. All class upon his exit, Lions fans will wish Ford well as he leaves the team and looks for work elsewhere in the league to make this goal the case.

Ford’s Stats With Lions

Ford cracked the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and has played a solid role as a depth piece on the team since then. He didn’t intercept a pass during his time with the Lions, but Ford has put up 49 tackles in his career, and 4 passes defended on the field. Impressively, the former UDFA has been able to hang on the roster as a depth piece and a special teams stud and could be a guy a new team looks to depend on for solid play on the back end.

Here’s a look at some of his best work with the Lions:





Play



Mike Ford Detroit Lions highlights Time Today Song by Moneybagg Yo Follow our ig Detroit_lions_news 2021-03-16T03:41:29Z

Detroit committed to Ford when they brought him back this offseason, and the fact that the team is keeping him around seems to be good news as it relates to depth for the roster at the critical spot of cornerback. Ford should also benefit from having Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant as his coaches on the defensive side of the football.

