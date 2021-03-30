Lions Cornerback Makes Bold Promise for 2021 Season

Mike Ford earned a contract extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason, and now that he has, the focus has been cast on what type of next act the player might be able to contribute.

Ford has been a player who has seen himself work from a relative unknown to a key team contributor in record time, and he’s done it all with focus and hard work. Now, the good news is he wants to show Lions fans even more of what has made him great in his future with the team.

Recently, Ford put out a very interesting and telling tweet as it relates to his future. As he said, he promises that 2021 will be his year on the field.

This my year I promise! — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) March 23, 2021

Most players say things such as this in the lead into a new season, but Ford figures to put himself in good position to get that done. He’s a motivated player and someone who has worked hard to get where he is at in the league today. Ford being even more motivated and making such a promise only seems to bode even better for the future and the team.

It looks as if Ford is ready to go this offseason and try to grind his way back to the top with the Lions and their defense. That is the right mindset for a young team to have.

Ford’s Stats With Lions

Ford cracked the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and has played a solid role as a depth piece on the team since then. He hasn’t intercepted a pass during his time with the Lions just yet, but Ford has put up 49 tackles in his career, and 4 passes defended. Impressively, the former UDFA has been able to hang on the roster as a depth piece and could be a guy the team looks to depend on for solid play on the back end.

Detroit committed to Ford when they brought him back this offseason, and the fact that the team is keeping him around seems to be good news as it relates to depth for the roster at the critical spot of cornerback. Ford should also benefit from having Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant as his coaches on the defensive side of the football.

Lions Secondary Seeing Major Changes During 2021

Detroit has sustained multiple losses in the secondary, cutting big money cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman as well as not choosing to bring back safety Duron Harmon. They brought back cornerback Mike Ford for depth, and also have plenty of young players on the roster at this point in Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Tracy Walker and Will Harris. That’s a good start, but more could be needed in a big way in order to get the kind of depth a team can rely on to carry them moving forward.

The Lions might like to add more pieces, but it’s not wise to sleep on Ford as a guy who could potentially make a big impact for the team moving forward. It’s possible the team could already have one depth answer on the roster in the form of him as this motivational tweet shows.

