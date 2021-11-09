Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Hypes Winless Lions Before Weekend Matchup

The Detroit Lions wouldn’t be described as favorites for much of anything the rest of the 2021 season, and it’s hard for teams playing that not to understand that dynamic the rest of the way.

With that in mind, it could be easy to see how teams would play down to the competition Detroit provides. Maintaining a proper mindset, thus, would be seen as critical for anyone competing against the team given they have been known not to quit during the 2021 season on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is taking that respect to a whole new level. Tomlin, speaking to the media in the lead up to Sunday’s game, has been praising the Lions in multiple different ways, reminding folks that it’s not as if the Steelers will be playing the junior varsity when Detroit suits up opposite them on the field.

As NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported, Tomlin was going the extra mile to praise the Lions while also cautioning people that despite the team’s record, the game against them wasn’t going to be easy whatsoever. That’s true thanks to the fact that the Steelers are on a short week and the Lions are coming off a bye.

And here Mike Tomlin wants his #Steelers, who've won four straight games, to think they're at a disadvantage against the #Lions, who haven't won a game this year at all: "They're coming off a bye week. We're coming off a short week." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 9, 2021

Tomlin also pointed out that every NFL team has talent, including the Lions. For that reason, it isn’t wise for anyone to think in the coach’s mind that Pittsburgh will be able to roll Detroit in Week 10.

You KNEW #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was going to pretty up a matchup w/ the winless #Lions: "There are no FCS games. There are no Group of Five games. There are no Homecomings. Each and every week, you're up against paid professionals." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 9, 2021

Truth or some reverse psychology? Perhaps a bit of both. The Lions aren’t as bad as their record, but at th same time, the Steelers should be overwhelming favorites for the game. In the preseason, the Pittsburgh starters rolled up a 21-0 lead on Detroit before the second and third string made the game much closer in the end. Tomlin, however, probably wouldn’t be counted as too interested in these facts.

Tomlin Praises Lions’ D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

Not only is Tomlin warning folks to be on alert for the Lions, but a big reason why revolves around the fact that the team can run the ball consistently in a big way. That has been courtesy of D’Andre Swift as well as Jamaal Williams, who have done a good job this year. Tomlin cited both runners in his press conference, and specifically pointed out that Swift is dangerous thanks to his ability to also catch the football out of the backfield. Christopher Carter of DK Pittsburgh Sports pointed out this commentary.

Mike Tomlin talks about the #Lions RBs Swift and Williams, saying their solid backs and that Swift is one of the better backs in the league with what he does in the passing game. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) November 9, 2021

Williams and Swift have been a solid duo thus far. Swift has 704 yards and 5 total touchdowns thus far, and Williams has been good as well, with 312 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Lions will likely have to lean on both of these players hard in the matchup with the Steelers to control the clock and find big plays. Obviously, Tomlin already knows how important they are.

Lions Tough Schedule Finish Starts With Pittsburgh

While Tomlin might have deep respect for the Lions, the fact is, the team is facing an uphill battle in the second half not to go winless. History isn’t on Detroit’s side in terms of avoiding making history again. The Lions became the first ever team to go 0-16 in 2008, and were later joined in that feat by the Cleveland Browns. Now, though, the league has added another game, so the Lions could make history again by becoming the league’s first 0-17 team. Looking at the schedule, the Lions might have a shot to make more history, considering they will continue to play tough teams from the AFC North as well as the NFC West in the second half of the season, in addition to a few more battles with their NFC North competition.

This game against Pittsburgh will be a bigger challenge for Detroit and the first test in a tough second half. Even though that’s the case, Tomlin wants the Steelers to firmly be on guard.

