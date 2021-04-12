Lions Select ‘Generational Talent’ Within New PFF Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have struggled through the years to land difference makers in the draft, something which has become obvious over the last few decades.

So what if the Lions were able to get a player that is deemed as a generational-type talent this season? The potential is there according to some, and it comes in the form of Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Sam Monson put together a new mock draft, and had Sewell falling to the Lions as part of a wild first round. Four quarterbacks go within the first six picks, pushing a talented Sewell down the board to Detroit.

Monson wrote:

“Detroit is one of the biggest X-factors in the first round. With a new regime that has plenty of time to work after signing six-year contracts, the Lions are beginning a complete rebuild that doesn’t rule out anything at this spot. They are a real threat to any team in need of a quarterback, but I don’t think they will aggressively look to trade up for one or make the selection if they don’t love the players that remain at No. 7, which is just Alabama’s Mac Jones in this case. The first pick of a new regime is often about setting a culture, and Penei Sewell represents a potentially generational talent at tackle. He recorded a 91.1 PFF pass-blocking grade as a 19-year-old, allowing just three total pressures on almost 500 pass-blocking snaps before sitting out the 2020 season. Sewell is also a monster in the run game and has room to develop even further at the next level.”

While the Lions could theoretically do anything, Sewell is the kind of safe move that would help the team now and in the future. Detroit already has the makings of a solid re-built offensive line, but adding Sewell to the mix could help make it elite in the years ahead.

The Lions probably have other bigger needs, but if Sewell was to be on the board, the team might have no choice but to rush to the podium and snap him up.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights

With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades.

Lions 2021 Mock Draft Roundup

Thus far in the process, it’s been an interesting journey for the Lions, who have seen names surface at pick seven from a multitude of different avenues. Wideouts like Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle have been the early flavor of the last few months, along with linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State. Many have advocated for the Lions to trade down and nab Parsons or a wideout, while others have figured the team could look at the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts in the month to come. It’s also been assumed quarterback isn’t completely off the table, either. In recent weeks, Justin Fields has surfaced as a potential option.

At this point in time, it’s safe to say the Lions are wide open when it comes to the draft as this claims. Anything could happen, including the team picking up another offensive lineman if the board falls right and a talented player like Sewell simply falls into their laps.

