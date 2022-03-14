New Mock Reveals Surprising Tidbit About Lions Defensive Line Target

How the Detroit Lions choose to attack the 2022 NFL draft will say a lot about what they not only think about their roster, but some of the draft’s best young players as a whole.

Detroit needs an infusion of talent on defense at multiple different spots, and it’s hard to disagree with the notion that the team should be wide open with the second-overall pick in the draft. Could there be a top prospect that might not be in the mix that many have assumed would be?

In a new mock draft, Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema made an updated round of picks for what could go down this year, and he had a big shakeup near the top of the draft when Detroit selected. Sikkema had the Lions going with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, but more interesting than that, he had the team passing on Kayvon Thibodeaux for an interesting reason.

As Sikkema wrote, if Aidan Hutchinson was off the board for Detroit, “months ago, it would have been Kayvon Thibodeaux, but I just don’t think the league is as high on him as the media.” This could lead the Lions to picking Hamilton when all is said and done or another player.

Detroit needs a defensive lineman, but the class has looked deep early on with some others including Jermaine Johnson, Travon Walker, Boye Mafe, and others, the team may not feel the need to force a player they aren’t comfortable with so early on.

Is that the case with Thibodeaux? Only time will tell, but this mock shows how it could be the case.

Thibodeaux Recently Called Lions’ Best Fit

While some aren’t sure that the Lions or the league should be in love with Thibodeaux, others are. After watching what played out in Indianapolis, the choice might be even more difficult for Detroit. That shouldn’t be the case, though, according to a Pro Football Focus analyst. To writer Conor McQuiston, the choice should be clear for Detroit seeing as one player fits the team the most.

In a piece putting together some of the top player fits for teams in the NFL draft, McQuiston connected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Lions. As he explained, Thibodeaux is a player who fits plenty of schemes, but has the potential caveat of struggling against the run. Thus, the Lions could fit him given their scheme could have plenty of players who could give him a break with regards to that.

As McQuiston admits, landing with the Lions “would allow Thibodeaux to come onto the field to rush the passer but give the Lions the flexibility to take him off the field if he struggles tremendously against the run early on.”

At this point, many see Thibodeaux as a guy who may fall back in the draft process, but not this piece. He’s still seen as the best fit for the Lions overall according to McQuison, another PFF writer, for these reasons.

Dean’s Stats & Highlights

Unlike Thibodeaux, there is probably no debating the fit that linebacker Nakobe Dean would have with the Lions. Sikkema had him as Detroit’s 32nd pick in this mock draft. In college, he had a solid career with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The team should be looking for young linebacker help this year, and Dean is someone that could provide it if he is around when the Lions select late in the first-round. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is:





Nakobe Dean 🔥 Highlights ᴴᴰ Nakobe Dean Highlights (2021) best linebacker college football big hits 2021-10-29T00:31:09Z

By drafting Dean, the Lions would have effectively shored up one of their biggest holes from the 2021 season at linebacker. Pairing him with Derrick Barnes could make for a very formidable duo in a few years as the pair learns the league together.

With Hamilton and Dean, the Lions offense would be upgraded. It might come at the expense for a guy like Thibodeaux, who has been seen to be in-play for Detroit all along. Will that be the case? Stay tuned in the weeks ahead.

