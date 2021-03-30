New Mock Draft Sends Lions ‘Best Non-Quarterback’ in Class

Thus far in the pre-draft process, there’s been plenty of focus on what positions the Detroit Lions need the most, but there’s been little talk about the team perhaps selecting the best player they could get their hands on.

Early on, it’s been presumed that the Lions would choose either a defender or a weapon for their offense, namely a wideout or even a tantalizing tight end weapon that is rising on draft boards. Interestingly enough, many haven’t assumed the Lions would have access to a top offensive lineman. If that were the case, would the team take the plunge?

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, Pro Football Focus analyst Austin Gayle released a two-round mock draft that explained what he would do if he was every team’s general manager. By the time Gayle got to pick seven in Detroit, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell was still on the board. Gayle nabbed Sewell with the expectation that the Lions would be in the market for a quarterback in the 2022 draft.

He wrote:

“Dan Campbell’s Lions are one of Vegas’ favorites to pick No. 1 overall in 2022. With Jared Goff replacing Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay now suiting up for the New York Giants, Detroit’s offense is well on its way to being a bottom-five unit in the NFL this season. Give Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Kedon Slovis or the field a fighting chance in 2022 and add the best non-quarterback in this class.”

In the second round, Gayle sent the Lions some defensive help, with Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton the selection.

Calling Sewell the “best non-quarterback in the class” is an interesting take considering there are a ton of talented players near the top, but it’s clear that Sewell is a top prospect for the draft. Most believe he will go within the top five picks, but if he doesn’t, the Lions could be tempted to pounce.

Detroit has the makings of a solid offensive line already with Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson, but adding a player like Sewell to the mix could be a huge bonus for the team. He could lock down the right side of the line in Detroit and give the team yet another young beast up front.

Most don’t believe Sewell would fall into Detroit’s lap, but if it happened, the team might be excited to land a foundation to help their running and passing game well into the future.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights | Don't Worry QB's…ᴴᴰPenei Sewell career highlights from the beginning of his True Freshman season to the end of his Sophomore season. Don't worry quarterbacks, everything is going to be just fine. Remember to Subscribe and follow me on: Facebook and Instagram!!! Facebook Page: facebook.com/LupDaLupSportsProductions Instagram Page: instagram.com/lupdalup84/ "WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with… 2020-08-21T05:07:54Z

With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Lions 2021 Mock Draft Roundup

Thus far in the process, it’s been an interesting journey for the Lions, who have seen names surface at pick seven from a multitude of different avenues. Wideouts like Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle have been the early flavor of the last few months, along with linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State. Many have advocated for the Lions to trade down and nab Parsons or a wideout, while others have figured the team could look at the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts in the month to come. It’s also been assumed quarterback isn’t completely off the table, either.

At this point in time, it’s safe to say the Lions are wide open when it comes to the draft. Anything could happen, including the team picking up another offensive lineman if the board falls right and a talented player like Sewell simply falls into their laps.

READ NEXT: Lions Have Heavy Presence With Top Quarterback’s Pro Day