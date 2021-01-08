ESPN Analyst Sends Lions Dynamic SEC Star Within New Mock

The Detroit Lions are looking for a new vision for their franchise, and one will almost certainly be on the way for the front office and coaching staff.

What happens to the roster, though? It’s hard not to think about that end of things as the 2020 season has come to an end and mock draft season has pushed into focus. Recently, ESPN analyst Todd McShay offered a fresh look at what he expects to happen when the draft gets going and the Lions pick seventh overall.

In an insider piece, McShay revealed his latest mock and had the Lions going with LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Chase sat out the 2020 season to get ready for the NFL Draft in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, but he is clearly one of the top offensive options for the team to consider next spring when the draft does take place.

Detroit could be looking for wideouts considering the fact that they are set to potentially lose a lot of talent from the position in the coming days and weeks. If Chase is the choice, the Lions could take an early big step toward restocking the talent in a major way.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith has also been mocked to Detroit recently, so it’s possible that many see the Lions as an easy landing spot for wideout.

Ja’Marr Chase Stats

While Chase didn’t play this season, he has been no less successful statistically through the years playing with LSU. In just a pair of seasons played in the SEC with the Tigers, Chase put up a solid 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns. He flashed his big-play potential with Joe Burrow before he departed for the NFL, and is a potentially elite talent getting ready to make his transition to the next level.

Chase has size and speed and many consider him to be one of the best wideouts set to make the transition to the league this coming season.

Wideout Could Be Huge Need for Lions During 2021 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Chase, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office which could lead to a change at that position. There also figure to be plenty of elite quarterbacks to be found within the top 10 where Detroit will select which could shake up what happens.

If the Lions keep Matthew Stafford, the best way they could go about attacking the future with their quarterback would be adding a weapon like Chase in order to help him and the passing game out for the future.

McShay sees this as the best option for the team.

