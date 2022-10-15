Top Free Agent Signee Headlines Most Disappointing Lions Through Bye

The Detroit Lions are 1-4 thus far to start the 2022 season, and as a result of that inconsistent play, the team has been frustrated in numerous cases to start the year.

In terms of the roster, it might be hard to nail down which player has been most frustrating so far this year, but there have certainly been some performances that have not matched what the team was expecting on both sides of the ball.

Through the bye, which players have been the most frustrating? Here’s a look at some of the names.

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver

When the Lions signed DJ Chark this offseason, it was with the hope thst the wideout would deliver in a big way and prove his one-year flier deal a stroke of brilliance from Brad Holmes.

Instead, Chark has been missing in action most of the year. Aside from a nice catch in Week 1 for a score, Chark has been invisible. He’s also missed a few games with injury and has been dinged-up, a big problem for him in his career. Chark has just seven receptions for 98 yards this year, which simply isn’t going to get it done at all.

Detroit’s offense is humming along, but Chark has yet to make a big impact. Perhaps that’s good news for the Lions moving forward.

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback

It nearly goes without saying the Lions have plenty of players on defense in the backfield who haven’t lived up to expectations, but Amani Oruwariye has been the most frustrating.

A year after posting six interception and looking like a building block, Oruwariye has fallen off the map completely for the Lions and is now looking like a liability for the defense. He has sustained penalties and has been grilled in coverage. As a result, he was even sat down in Week 5.

It was a critical year for Oruwariye in terms of making a case for himself for a future in Detroit. Given how he’s played, it wouldn’t be a shock if that future is now completely lost.

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback

Derrick Barnes, Linebacker

Entering into the season, there was some major hype for Derrick Barnes and what he could do at linebacker. To this point, he hasn’t completely backed it up on the field with play after play.

Statistically, Barnes has just seven tackles through five games and has not been a huge player for the defense. More was expected for the rookie, and the Lions would like to see him do some better things on the field. Thus far, he is being out-shined by rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive Line

Some folks may think that it is harsh to include Levi Onwuzurike on this list given he has been hurt and hasn’t played, but that’s the biggest reason for frustration in this case.

The Lions hoped that Onwuzurike would be a big piece of their defense, but at this point, his viability for the rest of the season and his career is being called into major question. This isn’t what the Lions needed, and the team will hope Onwuzurike can get his aching back right. Until he does, though, it’s fair to include him on lists such as this.

Julian Okwara, Edge

There was big hopes for Julian Okwara this year given the fact that he was able to post five sacks, 27 tackles and one interception. Thus far this season, Okwara hasn’t come close to matching that output.

Okwara hasn’t been consistent at all, and has just seven tackles to his credit with no sacks. Along with Austin Bryant, it’s been a frustrating turn so far for a pair of players who stepped up and helped carry the load last season on defense in terms of sacks.

In the second half of the season, Okwara has to pick it up to provide the Detroit defense some depth.

READ NEXT: Lions Instructed to Deal Struggling Defender