Lions Recent Quarterback Shuffle Receives Praise: ‘They Have Improved’

Most who watched the Detroit Lions this offseason seemed to agree that the team needed a better backup quarterback, so the team added veteran Nate Sudfeld to the mix.

Sudfeld, for all his warts, is still only 28 years old and if need be, should be able to confidently run the Detroit offense. Confidence was not something the team seemed to have in either Tim Boyle or David Blough, both of whom were sent packing over the last few days.

As was explained by Pro Football Focus and writer Sam Monson, though, the team may have won simply by subtracting the struggling players.

In a piece identifying lessons learned from training camp and the preseason, Monson admitted he learned the Lions needed a better backup quarterback. In cutting Blough, the Lions may have actually taken a step toward righting the ship given the numbers.

“His 4.6 yards per attempt was a problematic level of play the team felt needed to be addressed, and so they added Nate Sudfeld, whose 70.0 PFF grade reflects a far better preseason for the 49ers,” Monson wrote.

Monson conceded that no matter who is playing the position for Detroit, “quarterback remains a weakness for the Lions, but they have improved at the backup spot with that move.”

Sudfeld does not expect to be a difference-maker for the Lions in 2022, and to be frank, the hope is the team never has to see him on the field in the first place. Still, adding a player who is moderately better could improve the outlook should Jared Goff go down.

In spite of the opinion of some, the move to add Sudfeld might actually help the Lions in the end.

Sudfeld’s Stats & Highlights

The former Indiana quarterback was the Washington Commanders’ sixth-round pick in 2016. After a year in Washington in which he did not play, Sudfeld went to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he lasted for four seasons, appearing in four games and winning a 2018 Super Bowl ring. After departing Philadelphia after the 2020 season, Sudfeld went to San Francisco, where he lasted until 2022 without playing a down for the 49ers.

Nate Sudfeld has had a good preseason. He has made the case to be the third string QB. Could he succeed Nick Foles to be the backup next season?

In his four appearances, Sudfeld has just 188 yards to his credit on 25-of-37 passing, with one touchdown against one interception.

Those numbers aren’t dramatically transcendent, but the Lions feel as if they have improved adding an established backup like Sudfeld to the mix. It’s something some on the outside see as well.

Lions Plan at Quarterback Revolves Around Future

Many folks have been concerned about the Lions going into 2022 in terms of their quarterback play. While it’s true Goff has been inconsistent, he might also be undervalued heading into this season.

The Lions are going to give Goff a shot to prove he is the team’s top quarterback in 2022 with better weapons and a new offense more tailored to his strengths as a passer. If it works out, the team could keep Goff around long-term as the unquestioned starter and continue to build around him. If not, changes could come.

The 2023 quarterback class figures to be strong in the draft, and the Lions will have a pair of first-round picks with which to operate with again. This puts them in great shape. Either Goff impresses and holds the job, or he can remain as a lower-cost option to tutor a rookie and serve as a backup. The Lions could also look to move on from him if they choose.

To that end, the team’s quarterback situation is not worth worrying about this year. Goff will either prove to be a capable starter, or he will struggle and things will work themselves out.

At the very least, Sudfeld can be a more competent backup than what the team has had, which folks seem to know.

