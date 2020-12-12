New Betting Odds Reveal Favorite for Lions Head Coach Search

The Detroit Lions are thinking about what’s next for their franchise, and while the news has been slow as it relates to what comes next, that hasn’t stopped some of the odds from being cast as it relates to who will coach the team next.

Recently, FanDuel put together a list of where everyone stands in the odds to become the team’s next boss. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the leader in the clubhouse is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh’s odds are +150 to become Detroit’s next boss. In second position is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at +700, followed by Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (+900). After that, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley (+1000) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh (+1100).

Obviously, it’s not a surprise to see Saleh’s name high on the list considering many figure him to be the favorite in Detroit at this point in time. Bieniemy is also a favorite across the league at this point in time, and Smith could be a big name as well. Perhaps the only strange inclusion is Harbaugh, who would be a bad hire for the Lions considering the proximity to Michigan.

It’s likely the Detroit list will be much wider than this, but for now, these are the betting favorites to be the next coach of the Lions at this point in time.

Lions Coaching Search Update

The Lions haven’t seen much movement at all on this front, and for good reason. The season hasn’t ended yet, and while some candidates have been identified, there are others who are likely to surface in the days and weeks ahead. Robert Saleh might be the leader in the clubhouse, but others do exist like Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith and others who could come in and do a decent job. The only question will be if the Lions want an offensive or defensive mind and how much experience they crave in their next boss. Those questions are likely to be answered in another few months time with some more interviews.

Lions General Manager Search Update

Detroit has committed to change on a deep level for the future since the firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia a few weeks ago, and are looking for a new voice in the front office to help set the tone from the top down. An experienced name could be what the Lions need the most considering the problems they have had on the field and with regard to roster construction the last handful of seasons. Early on, John Dorsey and Jerry Reese have been the two candidates with the most traction in terms of the general manager position. Detroit has also managed to get some in-house interviews done, but those names seem like long shots to get the job in the end.

No matter what happens, fans will simply have to sit back and be patient to see what everyone’s role ends up being and who manages to get the jobs.

