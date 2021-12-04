NFL Analysts Suggests Lions Coach Due For Embarrassing Demotion

On a recent episode of Heavy presents I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, the panel, which included Mazique, Heavy on Cardinals’ Ryan Sanudo, Heavy on Jets’ Paul Esden Jr. and Heavy on 49ers’ Lorenzo Reyna, discussed the most embattled NFL coaches and their best potential landing spots.
It is safe to say, the panel recommended a long drop for one of the coaches on the hot seat.
Sanudo did not hold back when assessing the performance of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Sanudo didn’t just suggest Campbell be fired or moved to a lower level of coaching in the NFL. Sanudo no longer believes Campbell is capable of working in any high-level football environment.
Sanudo said:
I’m gonna go even deeper with this is comedy hour, by the way, I feel like this is comedy hour with Campbell. I mean, you’re looking at the coordinator for Bishop Sycamore. Oh my God, I mean the decision making on Thanksgiving, doing a double timeout, the guy is just a joke. I think we’re not giving you an NFL destination. I’m not giving you a college destination. I’m giving you a local high school football team. I’m going off the cuff, not even Bishop Sycamore because I think I wouldn’t even put him there. I’m putting him on your local high school football team. He needs someone, you know that’s middling, then I would go after Dan Campbell. What you’re telling me, offensive line and tight ends [TJ] Hockenson has regressed. You can’t tell me he’s progressed with Dan Campbell and the offensive line; Yeah they have done better in certain areas but Dan Campbell as head coach is a complete and utter disgrace. I don’t know why they even looked at the guy. I mean they saw his resume in Miami. He was interim coach and in New Orleans always attached to Sean Payton, and it’s like ‘let’s just get him.’ It was complete and utter failure. I would put him on a high school level or something maybe pee-wee. I guess we were talking Bishop Sycamore. Let’s go a little bit lower. Let’s go pee-wee mighty mites.
Other Recommended Spots for Coaches on the Hot Seat
The other coaches mentioned in the segment along with Campbell was Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy, New York Giants’ Joe Judge and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer.
The panel believed the best spot for Nagy was as an offensive coordinator where he could rebuild his stock as a playcaller. A return to the Kansas City Chiefs–if Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job–was mentioned. A return to the New England Patriots seems like a logical move for Judge if the Giants send him packing.
The job most of the panel suggested for Meyer was already filled. We thought Meyer would be a good fit as the next head coach for Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish just hired Marcus Freeman which kicked off this glorious celebration:
One suggestion for Meyer was Oklahoma. We’ll see how things shake out, but if Meyer is sent packing after the 2021 season, it wouldn’t be a surprise.
