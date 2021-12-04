NFL Analysts Suggests Lions Coach Due For Embarrassing Demotion

I’m gonna go even deeper with this is comedy hour, by the way, I feel like this is comedy hour with Campbell. I mean, you’re looking at the coordinator for Bishop Sycamore. Oh my God, I mean the decision making on Thanksgiving, doing a double timeout, the guy is just a joke. I think we’re not giving you an NFL destination. I’m not giving you a college destination. I’m giving you a local high school football team. I’m going off the cuff, not even Bishop Sycamore because I think I wouldn’t even put him there. I’m putting him on your local high school football team. He needs someone, you know that’s middling, then I would go after Dan Campbell. What you’re telling me, offensive line and tight ends [TJ] Hockenson has regressed. You can’t tell me he’s progressed with Dan Campbell and the offensive line; Yeah they have done better in certain areas but Dan Campbell as head coach is a complete and utter disgrace. I don’t know why they even looked at the guy. I mean they saw his resume in Miami. He was interim coach and in New Orleans always attached to Sean Payton, and it’s like ‘let’s just get him.’ It was complete and utter failure. I would put him on a high school level or something maybe pee-wee. I guess we were talking Bishop Sycamore. Let’s go a little bit lower. Let’s go pee-wee mighty mites.