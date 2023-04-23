Lions Named Top NFL Fits for Pair of ‘Polarizing’ Draft Prospects

When the NFL draft comes along, not every prospect the Detroit Lions consider is going to be flawless and come without question.

There are plenty of players that might be rough around the edges a bit, but could still end up as major finds when the draft rolls around, and could be quality pickups for teams. Some of these prospects also come at key positions on the field.

Writer Gary Davenport identified nine players for Bleacher Report who have become polarizing in the lead into the 2023 NFL draft. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Clemson defensive lineman Brian Bresee.

As it relates to Richardson, the prospect is seen as an exciting player, but one that is a project at the position. Davenport, however, thinks the Lions could be just the spot to develop him in the best possible way for the future.

“In Jared Goff, the Lions have a solid starter under center. But he’s not a difference-maker, and he carries a cap hit north of $30 million in each of the next two years. The Lions could save more than $26 million by releasing or trading Goff a year from now,” Davenport wrote of Richardson.

The Lions’ decision at quarterback is far from cut and dry, and Richardson may have worked his way into going very high in the draft. The Lions may not want to draft a quarterback that early, but if they are intrigued by his talent, the move could be made.

Defensively, Davenport also sees Detroit as a good place for Bresee, a player who has all the NFL measurable and could give the Lions the kind of inside boost that could benefit the team.

“The Lions were a hot mess defensively last year, in no small part because the middle of the defense was tissue-soft. Bresee could make an immediate impact against the run in Motown, and he and edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson could combine for a great inside-outside duo,” he wrote.

Defensive line figures to be a need for the team early on in this draft, and Bresee has dropped from the ranks of a top 10 selection in the minds of many. With that in mind, he could still go in the first or second round, and would offer the Lions a big boost at a key position.

If the Lions elect to gamble with either one of these players, they could score, providing they are patient and want to take a potential risk in a few different cases.

Anthony Richardson’s Stats & Highlights

While he is being mentioned as a top prospect for the 2023 NFL draft, it’s easy to see why some are drawing a parallel between Richardson and the Lions.

At 21, Richardson has age on his side as well as ample time to figure out the position. He has thrown for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in college. He’s also run for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson is capable of plenty of electric plays as the highlights show, but also some big mistakes at times as his interception numbers show:

Play

Anthony Richardson | 2022 Highlights

If Richardson was the pick for the Lions, he would likely be stashed for a few years as he learned the league and position. To that end, he could be an interesting fit for Detroit as some of the insiders seem to believe at this point in time.

Chock full of potential, Richardson seems to be one of the best examples of a boom-or-bust prospect in the draft. The risk could be worth the reward for the Lions.

Bryan Bresee’s College Stats & Highlights

At Clemson, Bresee has been one of the true studs for the team’s defense, and has proven a force in just three years of play time. That makes him intriguing as he gets into the NFL.

After emerging as a freshman in 2020 with 23 tackles and four sacks with one forced fumble, Bresee had a slow next two seasons, putting up just four total sacks and 26 tackles. Still, he has an NFL body as the highlights show.

Play

Bryan Bresee Ultimate Clemson Highlights

Bresee has endured multiple injuries the last two seasons while playing for the Tigers, which has prevented him from making a bigger impact on the field. Still, he is very athletic and explosive in the middle of the line, and could be a player that beefs up the middle of the team’s line.

Along with Richardson, he is a risky prospect that could fit the Lions incredibly well and give the a major boost for the future.