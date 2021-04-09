New Design Revealed Within Lions’ 2021 NFL Draft Hat [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward the NFL Draft, and part of the process always involves seeing what the new lineup of apparel looks like for the weekend.

This time of year, New Era always shows out with their new designs for the draft and 2021 has brought an all-new look as far as recent draft history goes.

Late this past week, this year’s draft hat was revealed and it featured an intriguing trucker design. Here’s a look at what Detroit’s hat will be for this coming season:

Today, @NewEraCap released the @Lions' official 2021 @NFL Draft hat. The 2021 NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland, Ohio and runs from Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1. Detroit is scheduled to make six selections, starting with the No. 7 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/hBS9DOWzUV — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 9, 2021

The Lions haven’t revealed any uniform changes or logo alterations for the 2021 season, so this hat should at least have some staying power in the short-term as it relates to that. The only question to ponder now is how popular they will be with the fans this spring.

How 2021 Draft Hat Design is Different

Many hat aficionados will notice some subtle differences with this hat compared to others from recent years. Notably, New Era went to the trucker design and look for the 2021 season with the hat. In previous years, there hasn’t been a mesh or trucker design to the hat, which has usually featured a flat brim or fitted design. This hat is mesh as well as fitted. Interestingly enough, the logo is a bit bigger in the middle than a typical NFL Draft hat as well. It’s a gamble of a change to be sure, but an interesting alteration ahead of the 2021 season for the next crop of rookies and their fashion sense.

Lions Wide Open With 2021 NFL Draft Needs

Who will be wearing the Detroit hat in a few weeks? With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields. A player like Penei Sewell could be too good to pass up, and Kyle Pitts may be an intriguing addition to the lineup as well.

The Lions have plenty of options when the draft rolls around, so theoretically, anyone could be set to don this new cap when all is said and done. That makes for an exciting few weeks of debate about what could be next for the team.

