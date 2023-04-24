NFL Insider: Lions Giving Controversial Prospect ‘Real Consideration’

It’s the final week ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, and the Detroit Lions are making their last-minute preparations before finding themselves on the clock.

Detroit won’t have to wait long to pick this year by virtue of their sixth-overall selection, and when it comes to that spot, what will play out? Mocks have been trying to put their finger on that for weeks, but by now, some intelligence is beginning to rise to the top as the process closes down.

As the draft closes in, there could be one player the Lions elect to gamble with. Jalen Carter, a player who has gone through a major off-the-field issue stemming from a deadly accident, will apparently remain under consideration. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that Carter will be getting a strong look from Detroit in their spot given a good meeting, in addition to Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

“I’ve heard, like Seattle, the Lions had a good meeting with Carter. A mess of rival teams believe he’s going to be a real consideration in this spot. If Carter’s gone, or even otherwise, Witherspoon—seen as a strong fit for both Dan Campbell’s program and Aaron Glenn’s defense—is another player that’s been connected to Detroit pretty consistently over the last few weeks,” Breer wrote.

In terms of what happens later on at 18, Breer seems to think the Lions could make a move upward for a quarterback, or could even elect to grab a running back of their choice to help out the offense. A trade back could be in the cards as well, if the Lions aren’t sold on a prospect.

“As for the second of its picks, a move up for a quarterback shouldn’t be ruled out (the Lions did all the work), and I’ve heard running back would be a consideration too. So No. 18 could wind up being the floor for Robinson. (Also, for what it’s worth, I’ve heard the Lions have already made calls on trading down from No. 18),” Breer said in the piece.

At this point, it seems as if the Lions might go with the best defender on their board, whether Will Anderson Jr., Carter or Witherspoon with their first selection. They could be comfortable to gamble a bit on offensive potential further down the board at 18.

Last week, Brad Holmes discussed his feelings on the draft, and admitted that he wasn’t scared of a running back early in the draft. That could mean the team might be very interested in Bijan Robinson, one of the draft’s top runners, when the time comes.

As the hours tick down before the draft, it seems as if Carter is at least going to be considered for the Lions if he is on the board during the team’s pick.

Jalen Carter’s College Stats & Highlights

Carter is a player who could play a huge role up front for the Lions, and a guy that would be an immediate difference maker for Detroit in the trenches if the team believes in him.

Far too often this season, the Lions have gotten pushed around at the point of attack with regards to the run game. Additionally, they’ve struggled to rush the passer. Carter could help in solving both of those problems himself.

At Georgia, Carter finished finish his career with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for-loss and six sacks to go with two forced fumbles and four passes defended. In terms of his talent, he’s an obvious space eater who could get along well with Alim McNeill in the middle of Detroit’s line.

Play

Jalen Carter Highlights NFL defensive tackle prospect Jalen Carter highlights 2022-01-05T01:17:08Z

Many think that Carter is one of the best players likely to be available in the 2023 NFL draft. If he’s available and the Lions decide to make the move, it could be an interesting fit assuming the Lions trust Carter to level-up for them on the field.

Why Detroit Could Gamble on Offensive Players

During the 2022 season, the Lions finished with the fourth-overall offense in the league, and maintained a top 15 rush offense as well as pass offense. In spite of that, they could target upgrades.

While the Lions like what Jared Goff has done on the field as a quarterback earning a 2023 Pro Bowl birth, there could be a temptation to strike while the iron is hot to land a prospect in the first-round of the draft while they have a high pick. The Lions have gotten a meeting with C.J. Stroud, which could be the highest-rated quarterback they will chase. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker could also get first-round love from the team.

In addition to that, running back is another spot to watch. The Lions piled up 23 touchdowns on the ground in 2022, but most of those walked out the door with Jamaal Williams when he signed in New Orleans. The team added David Montgomery, but may not be sold on D’Andre Swift beyond the 2023 season. That could leave the door open for another young back.

If the team elects to go with a blue-chip defender in the six spot, then double back on helping their offense in a big way, it would not be a surprise.