Lions Pushed to Add ‘Exciting’ Player Within NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are squaring away their big needs ahead of the NFL Draft, but the team still has some major goals to address during the period.

Improvements for both a sagging defense and an offense that could be devoid of talent are needed in a major way, and the Lions could be expected to find a way to address all their biggest needs.

Recently, Grant Gordon put together a list breaking down the Detroit offseason at NFL.com. Within it, he revealed the team’s biggest need for the upcoming draft. According to him, it’s the spot of wideout that needs the most attention.

He wrote:

“Needs are plentiful across the new-look roster, but with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones gone, plucking a wideout from a receiver-rich draft is a priority. Vets Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, both added on one-year pacts, bring temporary name recognition, but picking seventh overall, the Lions should have a chance to add an exciting new target for Goff.”

Obviously, the team needs defensive help as well, and that has been well-documented. Even so, the Lions need depth and playmaking for the offense in order to be able to score enough points to survive in 2021. Enter a revitalized offense.

Jared Goff Needs Help for Lions to Have Success

The Lions traded for Goff a few months back, and the goal for the team is to get him in the mix and see what they have. Goff has talent, and he’s shown it given his 6-5 playoff record and the fact he’s appeared in a Super Bowl. Goff was open about the fact that he wants to take the Lions to a title game and win one in the future, so that is what his challenge is going to be moving forward. Perhaps many don’t consider him a long-term option, but Goff can dispel that notion with some elite play this season and next season during his trial period with the team.

Getting Goff the right amount of help will be huge as it relates to what type of present and future he can have in the Motor City, so helping him right off the bat should be a major goal.

Top Wideout Targets for Lions

Obviously, if wideout is the biggest need on the Lions, the team will have a big chance to address that need early on. Ja’Marr Chase is the best talent, but he might not be on the board when all is said and done at pick seven. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle from Alabama figure to be options for the team. Further down the board, Rashod Bateman, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, Elijah Moore and Terrance Marshall could be had potentially in round two for Detroit. The Lions could also draft tight end Kyle Pitts, being he is a wide receiver-type player given what he can do well on the field.

Obviously, the Lions have plenty of options and players who can make a difference staring them in the face from their draft board. The only question remains who gets the call when all is said and done.

