Lions Guest Picker Revealed for Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are accustomed to having special guests make their picks for them, but it’s possible they will never have as special as a guest as they will in 2021.

Joining the team to announce the picks from Cleveland on Friday night will be offensive lineman Frank Ragnow. It’s been revealed that Ragnow will get to highlight his team’s selections during the second day of the draft, meaning he will reveal three total picks at this point for the Lions.

It’s possible the Lions could add more selections, but for now, Ragnow will only be a bit busy for the team.

.@Lions Pro Bowl C @KNARFWONGAR will be in Cleveland next week to announce the club's Day 2 selections. Someone make sure he's not fishing in Lake Erie when he's on the clock. https://t.co/1MU06gQNwl — Eamonn Reynolds (@Eamonn_Reynolds) April 23, 2021

Typically, former players or franchise legends get plenty of run during the draft as guest announcers, but this year, the Lions are giving the duty to a current player in Ragnow on day two of the draft. It’s notable that Ragnow would get to announce his next teammates, especially if one of those picks ends up being on an offensive lineman that will join him in the trenches.

Ragnow’s Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

Already, that trajectory is starting to earn him major accolades on the field as well as off from his peers in the game at his position on the field.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Primer

Who will be the newest members of the pride this week? With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields. A player like Penei Sewell could be too good to pass up, and Kyle Pitts may be an intriguing addition to the lineup as well.

The Lions have plenty of options when the draft rolls around, so theoretically, anyone could be set to hear their name called by Ragnow on day two. That makes for an exciting week of speculation.

