Draft Expert: Lions May Represent ‘Parachute Slot’ for Top QB Prospect

With the 2023 NFL draft closing in fast, the Detroit Lions are trying to make sense of what moves they will be able to make in the first-round on Thursday, April 27.

So far in the process, there hasn’t been much said about the quarterback position early on as it relates to Detroit. Most see the team as in need of defense, but perhaps intrigued by quarterbacks further down the board.

Could a quarterback be more in-play for the Lions than many are assuming right now? The answer is yes in the mind of ESPN’s Todd McShay. Ahead of the draft, McShay provided some new insight into what teams could be thinking ahead of picking at their slot. As he wrote, if Stroud should fall a bit, McShay believes the Lions could be the soft landing spot for him.

“This is another franchise that perhaps surprisingly might be in the QB market, and I consider this Stroud’s parachute slot if he drops out of the top five. He’s a younger, less expensive version of Jared Goff with better physical traits, and if he’s there, you bet the Lions would take a close look. I have not heard Richardson’s name connected to Detroit, though,” McShay wrote in the piece.

While that news might excite some and frustrate others, Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press provided a bit of his own context after being asked a question on Monday, April 24. As he said, he still isn’t convinced that there is a good chance of a first-round quarterback happening for the team.

“I’d never say zero, but I’ve said for a while I see it as very unlikely,” Birkett tweeted.

At this point, it doesn’t seem there is a consensus on what will happen for Detroit, so it will be important for folks to sit back and see what happens. Even such, one of the draft’s top national experts at least believes the Lions could make a move for Stroud if the opportunity presents itself.

Todd McShay Thinks Lions Could Also Draft Defense

Will Stroud fall down the board? In the event he does, McShay thinks the Lions will have a tough choice to make. If he doesn’t, the team could simply go with a defensive prospect.

A season after the Lions finished 32nd in the league, the Lions could use more reinforcements both in the defensive backfield and along the defensive line. As McShay points out, that could lead to the team being in the mix for a couple of those spots early on.

Either Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson could make sense for Detroit, and so could a cornerback, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez. McShay pointed out the fit of these players as well in the piece.

“Either of the top two edge rushers would probably be the pick if Stroud isn’t there. But if both Anderson and Wilson are gone, this might be where the cornerbacks start coming off the board, and either Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez would likely be the selection. My guess is Witherspoon has the edge based on his physical play style and how he can help in run support. Detroit brought in veteran cornerback reinforcements in March, but it also traded Jeff Okudah earlier this month, and its opponents averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt last season, 31st in the NFL,” McShay wrote in the piece.

Detroit could need help on defense more than they need a top quarterback, but that’s simply not how some folks see things. McShay seems to think the Lions should pick a player like Stroud over a defender if possible.

C.J. Stroud’s College Stats & Highlights

No matter what happens with Detroit, it will be interesting to see what plays out with Stroud, who is clearly a top option at his position for the impending NFL draft.

Early on, Stroud has taken on the look of one of the best passers in a stout 2023 class of quarterbacks. His first year at Ohio State was a banner season in which Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of Stroud’s top highlights from the 2021 season on the field:

A question Stroud will have to overcome this season and into the future? The failure of Buckeye quarterbacks in the NFL. Few have achieved major success in the league minus some early positives from Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears, but there’s always time for a first star. Stroud could well be that player with his strong arm and escapability.

Through the 2022 season in three years of college, Stroud amassed 8,123 yards, 85 passing touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. As a result, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, placing third in the ceremony.

It’s clear Stroud is an intriguing name, and might even be one that interests Detroit enough to make a surprise move if he is on the board. Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen.