Insider Reveals 3 Key Names to Watch for Lions’ Top Draft Pick

With only a few weeks to go before the 2021 NFL Draft, things are coming into focus for the Detroit Lions in terms of what players might be in-play to be the selection at pick seven.

While there is a consensus for some in the mock draft community, how does that match what kind of actual intelligence is going on behind the scenes. In some cases, there is decent symmetry in terms of what’s going on behind the scenes.

Recently, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer wrote about what he was hearing as it relates to the Lions pick. As he said, he believes the Lions are in position to potentially trade down, but it’s wise to assume the brain trust might be considering a few other options in the form of offensive tackles Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater if available and potentially even linebacker Micah Parsons.

He wrote:

“If the Lions stay there, I’d just keep an eye on the background of the two guys in charge, GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, and their history of valuing offensive linemen (Penei Sewell? Rashawn Slater?). And I also wouldn’t ignore the presence of Chris Spielman, who joined the organization in December, which would explain why I’ve heard them connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons.”

Obviously, the Lions would probably love to land a player like Parsons in a trade back, which could make sense. The other players could be gone by the time the Lions pick later, so if they want one of Sewell or Slater, it would make more sense for the team to nab them as quickly as possible with their pick. All this isn’t even to discount the need for a wideout as well, which could be had early or via trade back.

Simply put, the Lions have major options at this point in time, but it would be a shock to nobody if the trenches or the defense are the first fix of the new regime.

Offensive Line Sneaky Need for Lions

Even though the Lions have Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow in the fold as well as quality young depth pieces like Tyrell Crosby, the team could need one more elite piece to perhaps cement their transformation toward one of the best groups in the NFL. While wideout and defense are big needs for the Lions, the team could simply stay put and take an elite talent like Slater or Sewell in order to help out their offensive line for the near future.

It’s clear Slater or Sewell are the types of players who could move the needle for the Lions in terms of getting a tough lineman up front. Whether the draft plays out like this or not is anybody’s guess, but it sounds as if either could be a possibility for the Lions.

Parsons’ Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be in-play for the draft next season within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Generational LB Talent- Micah Parsons Penn State Career HighlightsMiach Parsons’s career highlights at Penn State All video via ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, BTN 2020-12-06T17:57:14Z

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit would not be a surprise, but it will be fascinating to see if it’s after a trade back or not.

