Lions Blockbuster Trade Called ‘Plausible’ Ahead of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will have a lot to consider once the NFL Draft rolls around, not the least of which is what player to potentially select when they pick.

Obviously, there is going to be a ton of draft day trade speculation buzzing around the team, and the Lions are going to have to decide whether or not they simply want to stay and pick a player or trade down a bit for a bigger pick haul. Amid the team’s rebuild, it could be smart to try and gain as many selections as possible to help in building for the future.

Recently, Bleacher Report put together a piece looking at the most plausible trades and moves for the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Lions were high on the list as a team that might be motivated to make such a deal. As writer Kristopher Knox wrote, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Detroit swing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, who could be chasing elite offensive line help.

He wrote:

“With the Lions reportedly open to moving down, the Chargers could consider trading up to select one of the top tackle prospects in the draft. Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater are two of the top three tackle prospects on Bleacher Report’s latest draft board. Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins is the other top prospect, though he largely projects as a right tackle or guard at the next level. If the Chargers view Sewell and Slater as far and away better than the rest of the tackle pack, moving up could be the prudent decision. One of the two could come off the board to Cincinnati at No. 5. The Eagles, who pick 12th, also desperately need help along the offensive line. While it may require an additional first-round pick to move from No. 13 to No. 7, that’s a small price to pay if it means keeping Herbert healthy and on the field.”

For the Lions, it could also be a small price to pay to move back a small amount of slots if it means the team can still select a solid wideout or defender, both of which would help their team.

Obviously, the question is whether or not the Lions would want to stay put and simply pick someone like Penei Sewell or Justin Fields themselves.

Lions Building for Future With Trades

The Lions have already struck one blockbuster this offseason, dealing Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021. That deal added to Detroit’s coffers in a major way, but if the team were to strike on a move like this, it would only help them further. The Lions, barring a player slipping they love, will likely be aggressive in their attempts to trade down and will take plenty of calls. A deal such as this one where the team would get an extra first-round selection would likely look major appealing to the Lions.

Lions Wide Open With 2021 NFL Draft Needs

Who will be wearing the Detroit hat in a few weeks? With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields. A player like Penei Sewell could be too good to pass up, and Kyle Pitts may be an intriguing addition to the lineup as well.

The Lions have plenty of options when the draft rolls around, so theoretically, anyone could be set to don this new cap when all is said and done. That makes for an exciting few weeks of debate about what could be next for the team.

