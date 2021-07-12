NFL Executives Provide Frank Ragnow With Major Career Accolade

Frank Ragnow has come onto the scene in a big way in the NFL the last few seasons, and his play is earning him some important accolades in the court of public opinion this offseason.

On the field, Ragnow has taken on the look of a player that is becoming harder and harder to beat in terms of the best at his position, even though he plays for the Detroit Lions.

This summer, ESPN has been putting together a look at the best players in the NFL by position according to those in league circles. Perhaps not unexpectedly, the Lions haven’t had many players occupying high spots on such lists, but in Ragnow, finally, that is beginning to change.

Detroit’s center was rated the best in the NFL by league executives and a top four interior lineman in the game. That’s quite a feather in the cap of the youngster.

Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions was rated the NF's No. 1 center and No. 4 among all interior OL in a poll of NFL execs by ESPN. — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) July 11, 2021

Ragnow has elevated his play and the league is finally starting to pay attention. It’s special to see that ahead of an important season on the field where Ragnow is being counted on to lead the way for the middle of the team’s elite offensive line.

Ragnow Also Called Bleacher Report’s Top Center

Ragnow has taken off early in his career, and is beginning to look like an elite option for the team into the future. It’s not just ESPN that has been impressed by Ragnow, though. Finally, he is starting to see some love across the league.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Brad Gagnon took a look at naming the best player at every position in the league, and as expected, few Lions were on the list. Ragnow did crack it, however, as the NFL’s best center, which is quite a feather in his cap.

Here’s what Gagnon wrote:

“As PFF’s second-ranked center in 2020, Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions surrendered zero sacks, was responsible for only one quarterback hit and took only one holding penalty. His PFF grades have shot up in each of his three pro seasons, and there’s little reason to believe that trend won’t continue in his age-25 campaign. That’s why he gets the edge over reigning first-team All-Pro Corey Linsley, who has seven seasons under his belt and might have peaked in his final season with the Packers. It’s also possible Linsley’s first All-Pro season was an anomaly, while Ragnow’s trajectory indicates he’s only on the verge of his prime. He beats out Linsley, the less durable Ryan Kelly and the 33-year-old Jason Kelce.

”

While Ragnow hasn’t been in the league long, he has already established himself as a dominant force enough to garner a contract extension from the Lions this offseason. With this in mind, it will be easy to see Ragnow taking the next steps very quickly toward being elite and making waves in the league.

Apparently, that’s already starting to happen.

Ragnow’s Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

As many have said, Ragnow might now be the best player at his position in the entire NFL. Not only does the media see it, but the league’s best and brightest do as well.

