NFL Schedule Release: 3 Most Important Lions Matchups of 2023

With five nationally televised games, the Detroit Lions will be one of the most visible NFL teams around the country during the 2023 season. It will start immediately too when the Lions visit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

But the Lions could have as many pivotal afternoon showdowns as primetime games.

The Lions will be aiming to snap their six-year playoff drought and win their first division title since 1993. To do that, they will have to navigate a schedule that will contain four primetime games and three Thursday contests.

In fact, both of Detroit’s matchups with the rival Green Bay Packers will be on Thursday this season.

Detroit fans always have the showdowns with the Packers marked on their calendars. But with the NFC North appearing wide open this year, other Lions matchups could prove to be more pivotal than the two against Green Bay.

Here are Detroit’s three most important contests for the 2023 season:

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks, September 17

It’s unusual to have a Week 2 contest on a list of most important NFL games. It’s too early in the season for a game to be considered a “must-win.”

But the Lions and Seattle Seahawks met in Week 4 last year and it proved to be crucial. Because of the 48-45 Seattle victory, the Seahawks won the tiebreaker with the Lions to earn the final NFC playoff spot.

Detroit and Seattle again figure to be involved in the playoff hunt this season. If either fails to win its division, then this matchup could be key to playoff seeding in the wild card chase.

Although the Chiefs matchup in Week 1 will be the best early barometer of where the Lions stand, the Seahawks showdown could work as a measuring stick too.

The Lions are 5-12 all-time against the Seahawks and have lost eight of nine, including five straight, to the NFC West foe. Therefore, a Lions victory against the Seahawks would buck history and give Detroit some early season momentum.

The fact this matchup will be the Lions’ home opener also adds to the intrigue and potential importance.

Week 16: @Minnesota Vikings, December 24

The Lions haven’t won two in a row against the Minnesota Vikings since 2016-17. To win the NFC North for the first time in its history, Detroit may have to beat Minnesota twice in about the span of 15 days.

The first matchup in the series will be at Minnesota on Christmas Eve.

Detroit split its series with Minnesota in 2021 and 2022. But prior to the Lions’ upset victory over the Vikings in Week 13 of 2021, Minnesota had won eight straight versus Detroit.

Overall, the Lions are 41-80-2 in the rivalry series. The .341 win percentage Detroit owns against Minnesota is its third-worst against an opponents the Lions have played at least 15 times.

Historically, the only opponents the Lions have performed worse against in that large of a sample are the Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

The date and time are to be determined, but the Lions will conclude the season at home against the Vikings as well. It will be just the second time since 2016 that the Lions will play a team other than the Packers in the season finale.

Week 17: @Dallas Cowboys, December 30

The NFL didn’t give the Lions a cupcake matchup the week in between their showdowns with the Vikings. Instead, the Lions will visit the Dallas Cowboys the day prior to New Year’s Eve.

Like the Seahawks and Vikings, the Lions have struggled against the Cowboys, particularly lately. The Cowboys have won five straight against the Lions, including a NFC Wild Card playoff matchup in January 2015.

The last time the Lions defeated the Cowboys was in 2013.

The Detroit-Dallas matchup could be a showdown between a pair of NFC contenders in late December. The outcome will likely have a major impact on not only the divisional races but the NFC wild card picture.