Productive Free Agent Cornerback Having Visit With Lions: Report

The Detroit Lions are looking to lock down their cornerback spot this season with solid play, and the team may feel as if they need one more player in order to do so.

While news on what the team plans to do in free agency to round out their roster has been quiet in recent weeks, a hint was revealed that might provide a clue that the team is looking to provide a boost to their defensive backfield. According to a report, the Lions are hosting free agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

On Sunday, August 8, ESPN reporter Josina Anderson revealed that the Lions were apparently set to host Robey-Coleman on a visit Monday.

I'm told free agent CB Nickell Robey-Coleman currently has a workout scheduled with the #Lions on Monday, per source. pic.twitter.com/b6ldQDtYhH — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 8, 2021

The Robey-Coleman connection would make sense for the Lions because he is a former Los Angeles Rams player, and new Detroit general manager Brad Holmes would know a thing or two about him from his time there. Detroit’s cornerback group is fairly deep, but could use one more player, so it would make sense the Lions are trying to get a feel of what’s on the market during training camp.

Nickell Robey-Coleman Career Stats and Highlights

In 2013, Robey-Coleman broke into the league out of USC as an undrafted free agent. The Buffalo Bills signed him, and he cracked the roster. Robey-Coleman would stay in Buffalo until the Rams signed him in 2017. From 2017-2019, Robey-Coleman was a key member of the Los Angeles secondary and would end up having 122 tackles and 3 interceptions from his time with the team. Robey-Coleman was involved in a controversial play during the NFC Championship when he collided with New Orleans wideout Tommylee Lewis with no penalty called. The Rams used that play as a springboard to the Super Bowl. After his stay with the Rams, Robey-Coleman signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 where he was for a year.

Here’s a look at some highlights:





As a whole, Robey-Coleman has put up 333 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, 49 passes defended, 6 interceptions and 2 defensive scores in his career. He’s a pretty productive option for a team perhaps looking for a veteran player to fill in for depth at the spot.

Lions Remaking Cornerback Spot This Offseason

From start to finish this offseason, helping to fix the backfield was a huge focus of the team and the front office. For a while, it was figured that Detroit could use a safety but could also look to add a cornerback to the mix as well to help out their young players in finding a footing. With the veteran depth they added, that’s just what the team looks to have done.

With young players like Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at cornerback as well as Corn Elder and Quinton Dunbar, the depth has been reset in a decent way heading into the season. Young rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu will help as well, and the team could be boosted if they see players like Mike Ford, Amani Oruwariye and others step up from on their roster.

Even though this is the case, the team could use a little bit of help perhaps, which is where Robey-Coleman could come in.

