Lions Injury Designations: Detroit Gets Bad Late Week Surprise for OL

The Detroit Lions have not been healthy most of the season along the offensive line, and once again, a frustrating injury could play a huge role in Week 13 for the team.

After a week of practice, the Lions will be down multiple key players this week on both sides of the ball, but typically, a team doesn’t like to see a player’s status look more desperate late in the week. That’s exactly what is playing out for the team’s offensive front this time around.

Star rookie Penei Sewell has been sidelined this week with illness and also injury, which could mean bad news for the team’s offensive line. Otherwise, the team will already be down multiple key players.

What does the injury report and designations look like? Here’s a look heading into the weekend.

Lions Injury Report Week 13 vs. Vikings

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). OUT

Bobby Price, Cornerback. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder). OUT

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder). OUT

D’Andre Swift, Running back. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder). OUT

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). QUESTIONABLE

Matt Nelson, Tackle. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (ankle). QUESTIONABLE

Penei Sewell, Tackle. No practice Wednesday. Limited practice Thursday, Friday. (illness/shoulder). QUESTIONABLE

KhaDarel Hodge, Wideout. No practice Wednesday. Limited practice Thursday. Full practice Friday (illness). IN

Trinity Benson, Wideout Limited practice Wednesday. Full practice Thursday, Friday (knee). IN

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Guard. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (concussion). IN

The Lions won’t be happy to be down Flowers, Price, Reeves-Maybn and Swift for this game, so they will need others to step up. Getting Nelson and Vaitai back could be big if the Lions are forced to go without Sewell this week. The Lions remain dinged-up, however, and will be facing a tough task at home to find their first win.

Lions vs. Vikings Primer

The Lions and Vikings meet up for the second time in 2021 with both teams heading in opposite directions after bumpy starts to the year. The Vikings are 5-6, and while they have looked decent at times, they’ve struggled with consistency perhaps as much as the Lions so far at times. Detroit is 0-10-1, and is looking for anything good to happen to shift momentum considering their desperate state through the first three months of play.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings would figure to have a big advantage given the fact that the Lions have struggled to stop them in the past and have only gotten younger and more dinged up on offense. Defensively, the Lions will be challenged as well given the strength of the Vikings at rushing the passer and shutting off the run. In October, Detroit nearly won by virtue of a gutsy late two-point conversion, but fell on a last-second field goal.

Given the team’s injury struggles, the Lions will be challenged to win this game, even as close as they kept it the first time.

