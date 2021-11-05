Former Lions Wideout Thinks Team Will Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Detroit Lions will soon have a big decision to make as it relates to claiming wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently released and now on waivers.

Beckham and the Cleveland Browns are now parting ways, and the question on the minds of a lot of fans is whether or not the Lions should make the jump to claim the player when all is said and done. Obviously, there’s been no shortage of opinions on that matter recently.

Former Lions wideout and franchise legend Herman Moore thinks the team is going to take the plunge and make the signing. As he wrote to Ross Tucker, he thinks the Lions will make the claim on Beckham Jr. For Moore, though, the most important thing is seeing how healthy and productive Beckham Jr. could be in Detroit after the move was made.

I think the @Lions will do it, but remember: The move is only as successful as long as he stays healthy and is productive on the field.@RossTuckerNFL @LionsNationU #LionsNationUnite #OnePride #Lions https://t.co/kF5opUVJET — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) November 5, 2021

There’s no question Beckham Jr. could help what has been a struggling wideout group thus far in Detroit. The Lions need production in a big way at wideout, and he could provide it.

Whether Moore has any inside info or not remains to be seen, but he believes it is going to happen.

Ross Tucker Wants Lions to Claim Beckham Jr.

While many folks are daydreaming about Beckham Jr. joining a contender, former NFL player and analyst Ross Tucker is going the opposite direction. He believes the best move for Beckham Jr. would be to join the Lions given the fact that the team has a big need at wide receiver and could be a great fit.

You know who desperately needs a WR and has top priority for waiver claims? The Detroit Lions. #OBJtoDET — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 5, 2021

I want this to happen so badly for so many reasons. Do it, @Lions!!! #OBJtoDET — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 5, 2021

Tucker beating the drum for the move to happen has picked up steam with others, and a lot of folks have been joining in and saying the claim would make a ton of sense for Detroit to do. Most folks think other teams make sense, but it’s interesting to see Tucker beating the drum for the Lions.

Beckham Jr.’s Stats & Highlights

A deal for Beckham Jr. could make plenty of sense for the Lions, considering they might need a veteran player to help them in picking up the slack. Beckham has been solid for the most part in his career given the fact he has 7,062 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. This season has not gone well for Beckham in Cleveland, given he has collected just 232 total yards, which is a small total. Beckham has had to deal with injuries and other problems which have slowed him down in Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the highlights:









Odell Beckham Jr. FULL 2020 Highlights Every highlight from his 2019-2020 NFL season! Subscribe for more highlights! 2020-10-29T02:21:23Z

Beckham can still bring it on the field, and could be a veteran leader for a young wideout group in Detroit. That could help the Lions not just in 2021, but 2022 as well. Seeing if the team makes this move will be interesting to monitor.

At the very least, Moore thinks a move could be on the way soon.

