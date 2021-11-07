How an Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Would Jump-Start Lions for 2022

The Detroit Lions have a chance to re-shape their wideout group with one big move of signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it’s on the table for them to consider for the next few days.

Detroit would have to claim Beckham Jr. by 4 p.m. on Monday, November 8, or he will move down the waiver wire. Since he was released, there’s been an intense debate about whether or not the team should make the move with Beckham and spring for the claim.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Obviously, there’s some good reasons for the team to make the move, but what are the best? Here’s a look at some of the reasons the Lions should take the plunge and claim Beckham Jr. the first chance they get on the waiver wire this week.

Detroit’s Receivers Need a Major Boost

The goal of any team is to create as many down field plays to break things open for their offense as possible. The Lions, with only 8 passing touchdowns, are’t getting this done at all this year so far. The Lions have not added a big time player so far in the passing game all of last offseason to now. They are not getting by with the younger and underrated options they have, so the best move for the team right now is to add Beckham Jr. to the mix and get him some targets. It could be huge for what’s been an anemic offense.

The Lions Probably Wouldn’t Go Winless Without Beckham Jr.

While fans might want to point and laugh at the Lions, or wear an 0-17 record as a badge of honor, there’s no pride in going winless for an NFL franchise. Teams do whatever they can to avoid being winless on the field, and the Lions are no different in this vein. Signing a player like Beckham Jr. represents a major chance for the Lions to improve their team in a meaningful way that might help keep them from the ranks of the winless this season. Everyone in Detroit remembers the pain of 2008, and they want desperately to avoid it. With that in mind, signing Beckham Jr. gives the Lions a great chance to avoid a winless year given what he can do for the offense.

Beckham Jr. Could Be Featured Featured Weapon With Lions

If Beckham Jr. wants an offense where he would be the go-to guy, he should look no further than Detroit. The Lions don’t have much from a playmaking standpoint, so Beckham Jr. could come in and assert himself as the guy from the jump and see plenty of targets. When the wideout has struggled has been when he has been forced to share the spotlight. The Lions wouldn’t offer this problem given their wideout group which has little to no depth on the season. There is arguably no other place where Beckham Jr. could get the kind of targets and attention he craves than Detroit.

Beckham Jr. Could Prevent Lions From Needing Big Wideout Splash

Adding Beckham Jr. to the offense could give the Lions what they need at wideout right now without having to make a huge splash this offseason. Most people realize the Lions are going to need to make an addition or two at wideout. Having Beckham Jr. around would prevent the Lions from having to make it a fast priority in multiple different ways. It would give the lions a jump-start on thinking about 2022 in 2021. For a team that seems like they are stuck in neutral, that would be a huge win for the franchise in terms of future planning.

READ NEXT: Herman Moore Thinks Lions Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.