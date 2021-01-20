Huge Trade Proposal Sends Lions Controversial Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions officially have a new general manager on the job in Brad Holmes, and the duty of making over the team’s roster now falls to yet another person.

During his time with the Los Angeles Rams, Holmes was privy to some of the bolder moves in the league in terms of trade. His protege Les Snead never shied away from the big deal, and Holmes will have the chance to make some of his own once he gets going on the job.

Already, some suggestions are coming in as to what such deals could or should look like. Bleacher Report writer Kristoper Knox made his best pitch for some trades that could happen around the league. In terms of the Lions, he wants to see the team add Odell Beckham Jr.

Knox wrote:

“Beckham was lost for the season to a torn ACL after just seven games, and Cleveland still managed to win 11 games and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. If the Browns could get some quality defensive talent for Beckham, a trade could make sense. While Beckham hasn’t been a natural fit in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, he could be a great fit for the Detroit Lions and cannon-armed quarterback Matthew Stafford. It’s unclear who will be coaching the Lions offense in 2021, but the personnel suggests that Detroit will be less run-heavy than the Browns. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. will also be free agents, so a new No. 1 receiver could be at the top of the Lions’ wish list. Beckham’s trade value has taken a hit over the last couple of years, and the ACL injury certainly isn’t going to help. However, Cleveland could ask for a Day 3 draft pick and a veteran defender in return. Cornerback Justin Coleman—who was in Vikings camp with Stefanski back in 2015—might be a prime target.”

A Coleman-for-Beckham swap could allow both the Lions and Browns to get something of need. This past season, Cleveland suffered from a lack of help on the back end. Adding Coleman, who knows Kevin Stefanski from before, could give them that depth. The Lions, meanwhile, could give Beckham a fresh start with a new team given the needs they could have at wideout.

In an offseason of what figures to be plenty of conjecture, it will be interesting to see if this is merely the beginning of the rumors.

Odell Beckham Career Stats

There’s no question that Beckham has been one of the better wideouts since he joined the league out of LSU after being a first-round draft pick in 2014. His first five seasons with the New York Giants, Beckham put up 44 touchdowns and 5,476 yards. During that time, he was a three-time Pro Bowl wideout. A trade to the Cleveland Browns shook up Beckham’s career. After landing in Cleveland, Beckham has put up 1,354 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 2020 season was ended due to a knee injury, and now his future is firmly up in the air given the other wideouts the Browns have developed during the last few months.

In spite of the production, Beckham has not been without drama in both of his stops on the field and off. Obviously, the Lions will have to weigh that if they were to consider such a deal.

Wideout Poised to Be Huge Offseason Need for Lions

Detroit could have a major offseason need at the spot of wideout. The Lions have free agents in Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, and while they could use the franchise tag on Kenny Golladay, the star wideout could escape to free agency as well. That doesn’t leave much else for the team at the spot, and that could be a problem whether or not Matthew Stafford comes back in 2021 or the team elects to go with another quarterback.

A smart approach for the front office would be to consider all options at wideout, and that includes trades. If Beckham is indeed healthy and the Browns are willing to deal, it could be an interesting move to make a call considering what figures to be a major need for depth at the position.

