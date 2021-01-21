Intriguing Big Names Emerging Within Lions Search for New OC

The Detroit Lions have their head coach in Dan Campbell and their defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn. The only move left is to hire the offensive coordinator to fill out the top of the staff.

In recent days, some names have emerged that the Lions could have interest in. One name brought up was Mike Kafka of the Kansas City Chiefs. Another that the team actually interviewed was James Urban, the quarterbacks coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, a few new names have reportedly joined the mix and they are good ones. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions could be interested in Anthony Lynn as well as Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator job. Lynn was recently fired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach, while Dorsey is currently employed as quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Dan Campbell video conference is ongoing … but heard a couple new potential OC names for the Lions: Anthony Lynn and Ken Dorsey — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 21, 2021

Detroit’s new staff is coming together quickly with Campbell at the helm, and he is working to get his new coaching staff in the building and hit the ground running. Reports indicate that the Lions also have interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers’ wideout coach Ike Hilliard for offensive coordinator, so the team is clearly casting a wide net for the job as they should.

Both Lynn and Dorsey are intriguing names given what they have done in the NFL with offense, so to have either in the mix would be good for the Lions. Lynn might also be intriguing to Campbell given his work as an NFL head coach before. To that end, he could become an assistant head coach type in Detroit if he got the job.

Anthony Lynn Biography

Lynn, 52, has a wide-ranging background in football stemming from his days as a player. From 1992-1999, Lynn was a running back in the league and the highlight of his career was winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Quickly after in 2002, Lynn began his coaching career in Denver, then went to. Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland and the Jets as a running backs coach. In 2016, he was the Bills offensive coordinator and took the job with the Chargers. Lynn went 33-31 as the coach there, and worked with Justin Herbert this past season. To that end, he might have the right blend of experience for the Lions.

Ken Dorsey Biography

Dorsey was the quarterback of one of the most successful college teams in football history, quarterbacking the Miami Hurricanes to a 38-2 record in his career as a starter. He also finished as the career leader there in passing yards with 9,565 and passing touchdowns with 86. That success didn’t translate to the NFL, though, as Dorsey was a seventh-round pick of San Francisco and hung in the league as a backup from 2003-2008. He threw only 8 touchdowns to 18 interceptions and 2,082 yards in his career.

At 39, Dorsey is clearly a rising star in the coaching ranks. Dorsey’s work with Josh Allen in Buffalo as the team’s quarterback coach is notable, and could have him in line for a big promotion. He started his coaching career in Carolina from 2013-2017, but since 2018 has made waves with a fantastic Buffalo offense and Allen.

READ NEXT: Watch Dan Campbell’s Incredible Presser Quote