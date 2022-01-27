Analyst Explains Lions’ Dilemma Regarding Major Wideout Addition

The Detroit Lions have multiple different potential plans of action for the offseason, and one of the biggest could revolve around the team prioritizing a position on offense in a big way.

The team’s receiver room isn’t exactly loaded, a fact which was proven time and again in 2021. Despite the major emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions could use a few legs up in the room, and that is something that many prognosticators have been hinting to as they think about what the team could look to do this offseason.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at dissecting the potential trade market for top wideouts this offseason from a fantasy perspective. Writer Ian Hartitz talked about some of the locations where a deal could make sense, and as he said, there are plenty of teams that could be in play for a big move.

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the Lions didn’t make the list until a bit further down as an honorable mention. As Hartitz said, it would be smart for the Lions to keep feeding the likes of D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but it would make sense for the plan to include making a run at a top wideout in free agency or the draft eventually.

Some of the top free agent wideouts that will be available are Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams. Additionally, others could be potentially had on the trade market from D.K. Metcalf to Calvin Ridley.

Detroit’s decision might be a bit complicated. They do have the makings of what seems to be a great trio, but the addition of one more player could tie everything together.

Lions Haven’t Selected First-Round Wideout Since 2007

There’s another good reason to assume the Lions might take the plunge with at least one bigger-ticket free agency item. historically, the Lions have not been a team to take a gamble on a first-round wideout. As a fantastic stat showed, the last first-round wideout the team picked was Calvin Johnson in 2007, who is now a proud member of the Hall of Fame.

Last time team drafted a WR in Round 1#Seahawks Koren Robinson 2001#Jets Santana Moss 2001#Packers Javon Walker 2002#Steelers Santonio Holmes 2006#Lions Calvin Johnson 2007#Chiefs Jonathan Baldwin 2011#Jaguars Justin Blackmon 2012#Cardinals Michael Floyed 2012

… pic.twitter.com/pYnLtYdTWg — Chris Malumphy (@DraftHistory) January 26, 2022

It’s been a while for the Lions picking a wideout, and even though the team has a pair of first round picks, it will be interesting to see if this fact holds true. Typically, the Lions have chosen other rounds to pick up wideouts, and have also supplemented through free agency with some bigger signings through the years such as Golden Tate.

If the Lions once again elect to avoid a wideout early, this fact is proof positive that it’s been in their DNA to do so lately.

Wideout Looks Like Major Offseason Need for Lions

It should not be a surprise to see the Lions potentially in the mix for wideouts this offseason because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

Will all of that be enough to make a splash with a big name or will the Lions sit out the process? It will be worth watching to see what happens.

