Aidan Hutchinson Praised for ‘Excelling’ in Lions’ Offseason Workouts

The Detroit Lions nabbed Aidan Hutchinson when he fell to the second-overall pick with a thought that he might become one of the best players in the draft, and so far, that notion has not been proven wrong.

Hutchinson has been impressive overall to start his Detroit career, and that’s been a fact that many folks who have been able to see the team up close thus far have noticed. As a result, he could be as off to as good a start as any rookie in the NFL at this point in time.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Writing in a piece for ESPN.com that analyzed all of the rookies from the 2022 draft so far, analyst Eric Woodyard broke down what has stood out about Hutchinson. As he sees it, it’s been the praise he has received from his new staff thus far.

“Throughout rookie and mandatory minicamp, there was nothing but high praise for Hutchinson from the Lions’ coaching staff. Hutchinson was working with the starters and excelled in drills as he continues to prepare for his rookie season. Coach Dan Campbell has been impressed with his strength but sees areas for improvement in technique and learning the system,” Woodyard wrote in the ESPN piece.

Hearing Hutchinson earn this kind of lofty praise early has been a big plus for the Lions. Sometimes, rookies can get off to slower starts as they transition to the league or learn new roles. That’s not what has played out thus far for Hutchinson with the Lions, and it’s been a hot early start to his career in terms of getting everything in order.

Maintaining the momentum into training camp and then through the preseason will be key, but it’s safe to say this is just the kind of start the Lions wanted for their young defender.

Hutchinson Fuels Hype by Catching on Quick Within Defense

Speaking after the team’s recent OTA practices on Thursday, June 9, Hutchinson was asked about his transition to the pros so far. As he explained, it’s gone well on the field and off, and he believes he already has the defense down enough mentally where he can start to try and translate things physically during practice. That’s a big early step for a young player.

Play

Detroit Lions Media Availability: June 9, 2022 | Aidan Hutchinson Watch Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speak to the media June 9, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-06-09T20:45:35Z

“It’s been great the whole camp. Learned a lot. I’m feeling like I got this defense down almost, so you know, just definitely trying to make things muscle memory at this point,” Hutchinson said of where he’s at.

During his time on the field in Allen Park during OTA’s, Hutchinson has gotten to see a lot of things up close. One thing has been the way veterans work, which he admits has been very valuable indeed.

“Just seeing how the vets (are) working in my room is definitely something to look up to,” Hutchinson admitted. “Definitely, it’s kind of just a different league professionally compared to college. So, looking up to those guys and seeing what they do and following their lead is what I’m going to be (doing).”

Already sounding and feeling like a pro, this has been a solid start for Hutchinson, who is speaking like a player who is wise beyond his years and perhaps looking like one as well on the field.

Hutchinson Will Play Major Role for 2022 Lions

The Lions drafted Hutchinson with not just hopes of him being a dominating force, but expectations of it. Defensively, the team had a need for a player who could get into the face of the opposition, and there is nobody better at doing that lately than Hutchinson. For that reason, the Lions should be happy to have him on the roster. Hutchinson also translates as a day one starter for the team given what he can do. The Lions will have the flexibility to either move him in or out of the lineup based on a deeper front, which will allow him a good chance at being successful right off the bat in Detroit. It’s a major reason Hutchinson has started off in the lead in terms of the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Thus far, Hutchinson’s start to the offseason in Detroit has gone better than expected, which could leave him primed for an eventual big impact in 2022.

READ NEXT: Major Prediction Revealed for D’Andre Swift