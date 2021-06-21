Top 5 Eye-Opening Revelations From Lions’ Offseason Workouts

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up their offseason workout period, and as the team gets set to push into the offseason, all is quiet for the team as thoughts begin to shift toward training camp.

Detroit has been hard at work so far this offseason, and amidst everything else that has gone on, it’s been quiet on the team’s front as everyone has been getting down to the business of training for a new season.

So thus far after all the work on the field, what are some of the key takeaways about the team? Here’s a look at some things to remember ahead of training camp and a new season coming up quickly.

Jared Goff Is Ready, and the Lions Are Ready for Him

Most of the loudest talk during the offseason period has centered around Goff and how good he looks not only throwing the ball, but commanding the team and getting on with his new teammates. Obviously, Goff holds the key for how the Lions are going to perform this coming season, and he’s been very, very good this year to this point and showed that during camp so far. The Lions needed someone to come in and fill the void, and Goff is going to be that guy for the roster as based on what he has done thus far during the offseason. The Lions are impressed, and for good reason given the mindset and talent Goff has already brought into the mix. For this reason, the sky’s the limit for Goff with his new team in 2021.

Rookies Will Have Instant Starting Shot

No matter whether it’s on offense or defense, the Lions rookies aren’t going to be buried this year whatsoever. The team has immediate needs at tackle, wideout, linebacker and defensive line, which it just so happens are the spots the team added most to the roster in the draft this offseason. All of those players and more will have a quick shot to crack the roster and stick and perhaps even see significant starting snaps from day one. The Lions will be tested to see how well they drafted with this in mind, but it feels as if they have a chance to get plenty of their new players into the mix right off the bat knowing this.

Dan Campbell Has Command of the Roster

Detroit’s attendance was nearly perfect for both phases of the offseason workout program, and it shows the command the new coach has over his roster. The Lions seem to be giving Campbell their undivided attention early on, and that is huge as it relates to generating buy-in within his new program. A new staff is somewhat defined by what players manage to think within the first few months, and the Lions seem to be giving Campbell huge amounts of respect. That could end up mattering in a big way if the Lions manage to have the type of season that few see coming in 2021 thanks to some of their other roster limitations. It seems that the team is in the perfect place mentally coming off a tough finish to the Matt Patricia era.

The Lions’ Wide Receiver Battle Remains Wide Open

The Lions have lots of options at wide receiver designed to chip in for what they have lost, and it looks as if they may have figured things out in a big way in terms of that. While many will look at the roster and see a lack of options, the work from camp shows that the Lions have managed to get a ton of players into the mix who are capable of filling the void. Names such as Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond and even Tom Kennedy will join rookies and younger players like Amon-Ra St. Brown to give the team the makings of a decent group. Anyone could emerge and everyone has a chance. That much is clear heading into training camp in a few months time.

The 2021 Lions Will Be More Fun

Regardless of what record the team will finish with, there’s a better than good chance that the Lions will be a very exciting team this coming season. The reason? The roster seems more in synch with their coaching staff as well as each other. How big of a deal is this in the grand scheme of things? Folks who watched the Lions under the previous regime will understand when they see the team hit the field. The 2021 tam may not pay it off in terms of record, but the groundwork will be laid down this season for the culture the team wants to and can begin to build.

