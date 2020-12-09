Romeo Okwara to the Rescue? Lions vs. Packers Key Matchups

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are set to match wits in what is a vital late season game to see who can make the best push forward for the postseason.

Right now, the Packers are running away with the division, so the Lions can likely forget about that. Detroit does remain alive in the NFC playoff race, no matter how slim their chances might seem. Obviously, the team is going to have to find a way to pull the biggest upset they’ve had all season long if they want to get this done.

So what matchups will pave the way for the Lions on offense and defense? Here’s a look at the battles the Lions will have to win in order to have a shot on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Detroit’s Secondary

This is always going to be a major matchup to monitor in this contest considering the overall talent of Rodgers and the Green Bay wideouts. In the first game, Rodgers did whatever he wanted to the Lions and their beaten up secondary with 240 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. Health has gotten a bit better since that early season matchup on Detroit’s end, but Rodgers is the most dangerous quarterback the Lions play multiple times a year, so a team is never out of the woods with him taking the snaps.

Aaron Jones vs. Detroit’s Defensive Front and Linebackers

The Lions had a pretty tough go of it against the elite Jones back in September when the runner rushed for 68 yards and 1 touchdown while also scorching Detroit’s secondary for 168 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. That’s the type of performance that is downright not acceptable for the Lions this time around, and it will be on the defensive front and linebackers to keep Jones in check. He’s going to get his of course, and that’s a given considering his talent level. Still, the damage cannot be as bad or as glaring as it was the last time if the Lions want to have a chance at winning the game.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Green Bay Secondary

Hockenson is having a fine season in Detroit very quietly, and the last time he played the Packers, he went for 62 yards and led the team in receiving. Hockenson has picked up the slack in recent weeks for the Lions and is surging toward having the best season a Detroit tight end has had since Brandon Pettigrew put up 777 yards in 2011. The Packers are going to need to match up with Hockenson, who’s quickly becoming one of the better young tight ends in the league to work with. It will be a huge matchup to remember in this game for the Detroit offense and Green Bay defense even as well as some of the Lions wideouts are looking.

Romeo Okwara vs. Green Bay Offensive Line

The Lions still can’t rush the passer with much consistency in 2020, but that has not been the case for Okwara himself. The defensive end is a beast off the edge and made the game winning strip last weekend which led to Detroit’s offense being able to salt the game away. This week, the Packers will have to account for Okwara as he is quite literally one of the only players who can do major damage up front for Detroit. if he has another big game, that could be huge for the Detroit defense and their hopes of hanging around in this matchup.

