Lions Players Erupt After Upset Win Over Packers: ‘I Love This Team’

The Detroit Lions finished off the 2022-23 NFL season in style with a win over the Green Bay Packers, and despite the fact that they didn’t make the playoffs, there is still lots of excitement.

Following the clutch win, many of Detroit’s players hopped on Twitter and let loose with their reactions. They stretched from excited over the victory to thankful for teammates and the ability to put up fantastic numbers on the year.

Perhaps the best reaction of all came from safety Kerby Joseph, who picked off Aaron Rodgers again, setting up Detroit for the win. As Joseph explained, the motivation was simple. The Packers weren’t going to the playoffs.

If we not going y’all not going either IDC — Kerby B. Joseph (@JKERB25) January 9, 2023

"If we not going y'all not going either IDC," Joseph tweeted after the game.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, who was clutch all season long up front, said it simply, tweeting a heart emoji after the game.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who came to the Lions as a free agent this pass offseason, said it was a hell of a season in which he built a lot of relationships.

Love my guys man, this game really gives you a chance to build relationships with people all over the league. Going from Bmore to Detroit, the love the same. A hell of a year maaaaaan !!! — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) January 9, 2023

"Love my guys man, this game really gives you a chance to build relationships with people all over the league. Going from Bmore to Detroit, the love the same. A hell of a year maaaaaan!!," Elliott tweeted.

As much as team accomplishments were celebrated, personal ones were as well. Linebacker Alex Anzalone enjoyed a fantastic night with eight combined tackles, and made a little team history along the way, becoming the first player to produce 120 tackles and seven tackles-for-loss since 2014.

Glory to God 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/yJj0l9Ors2 — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) January 9, 2023

"Glory to God," Anzalone tweeted after the victory, celebrating his milestone.

Detroit rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson simply said that he loved the Lions and his team after the major win on the road.

I love this team @Lions — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) January 9, 2023

"I love this team," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter after the big victory.

Great Team Win!!! This Season Was Everything For Me ,From Coming Back From An Acl To Having A Winning Season Out I Appreciate Everyone who been in my corner this season💙🫶🏾 Nothing But Love , But Yall Just Got A Lil Taste Of How I’m Coming!!! 😈See You Guys Next Season #OnePride https://t.co/uymZPNVnvR — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) January 9, 2023

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs had a lot more to say. As he explained, it was a special season for him given how he was able to come back off injury as well as show what he is capable of in his sophomore year on the field.

"Great Team Win!!! This Season Was Everything For Me ,From Coming Back From An Acl To Having A Winning Season Out I Appreciate Everyone who been in my corner this season. Nothing But Love, But Y'all Just Got A Lil Taste Of How I'm Coming!!! See You Guys Next Season," Jacobs tweeted.

Add it up and there was a lot of passion to go around for the Lions and their players following one of their biggest franchise wins in a long time.

It could be a special way for the Lions to boost themselves into the 2023 season when it comes around next September.

Lions Roast National Analysts for Disrespect

Another popular post in the aftermath of Detroit’s stunning upset was authored by the team’s social media account.

Leading into Week 18, few people if any had the guts to pick the Lions against Aaron Rodgers on the road in a clinching scenario. That might have been even more the case just before kickoff with the Lions seemingly having little to play for.

Detroit, though, got the last laugh within the game as they put away a big 20-16 win and dusted the Packers, ending their playoff hopes. Afterward, their social media team took a major victory lap with a funny post.

Very few analysts picked the Lions to win, and those who vociferously picked against them suffered the wrath of a social media team scorned. It was something which Lions fans will likely delight in the whole offseason as they get ready for another year.

Tony Dungy: Lions ‘Played for Respect’

The Lions didn’t receive a lot of national love before the game, but one person who did believe was Michigan native Tony Dungy.

Dungy, the former Super Bowl winning coach of the Indianapolis Colts, would likely have the greatest insight into what a team would be feeling leading into a game where everything yet nothing was on the line.

Dungy was the only one to pick Detroit on the NBC telecast, and was adamant in his reasons for doing so. He got a shout-out from Barry Sanders as a result of looking like such a soothsayer.

Thank you Barry. I thought the Lions would play with heart and energy. They were playing for respect and it showed. https://t.co/iFnWE2Xr1d — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 9, 2023

"Thank you Barry. I thought the Lions would play with heart and energy. They were playing for respect and it showed," Dungy tweeted after the game.

Dungy clearly had faith and the players and team did as well. That’s enough for them as they finish out another rebuilding season very strongly.