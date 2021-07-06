Awesome Penei Sewell Highlight From High School Surfaces [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell in the first round of the NFL Draft thanks to his ability to move people and that hasn’t changed through college and hopefully as the tackle moves into the league.

As is the case for most prospects, Sewell’s dominance started in high school, and given how powerful he is with his frame and his hands, it’s no surprise to hear that he had a command over his opposition even then. Visual evidence of that has not appeared until now, but a video surfaced that shows just how overpowering Sewell was as a high schooler.

Recently, Chris Burke of The Athletic put out a tweet which showcased Sewell getting it done on the field as a prep player. As for the result, let’s just say that Sewell was a tough matchup for the average high school football player.

Here’s a look:

Attack each day like Penei Sewell blocking overmatched pass rushers in high school. pic.twitter.com/OdxnQ8YFam — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) July 6, 2021

Sewell just throws his defender to the ground, and it’s safe to say he never gains an inch on the man who would become a top NFL prospect. Obviously, Sewell’s challenge gets much stiffer when he will hit the league in a few months, but obviously, he’s had a long history of dominating in football.

If Sewell can become a star in the NFL, it’s safe to say many folks might be able to say they saw it coming, not the least of which is this opposing defensive lineman.

Sewell Called Potential Hall of Famer in Draft Class

Sewell slipped past the needy Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins into the lap of the Lions, who snapped him up at seven overall. The good news for Detroit? Sewell could end up being one of the best players in the entire draft class if a coach is to be believed.

According to an anonymous NFL coach, Sewell could be the one surefire Hall of Famer in the entire 2021 draft class.

One NFL head coach called Lions’ first-round pick Penei Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Obviously the Lions would love that considering the fact that they have struggled getting Hall of Fame players in the draft or anywhere else lately in the draft. The team’s offensive line has been a weak point for years, but with Sewell, it’s suddenly a strong point.

Will Sewell’s road be paved to Canton, Ohio? Some see that to be the case, and if it happens, it’s safe to say that it started very early on.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.





With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades. Perhaps good enough to one day make the Hall of Fame. That is true both in college and in high school.

