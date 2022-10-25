Penei Sewell Praised for Stepping up Against Cowboys’ Star Defender

The Detroit Lions may have lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, but they did manage to win one of the game’s bigger showdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

While Detroit’s offense struggled to move the ball and get into the end zone most of the day, that didn’t change the fact that one of their best players in Penei Sewell played a huge role for the team again.

Sewell was tasked with going against star edge rusher and linebacker Micah Parsons much of the day. He didn’t disappoint, even when matched up against a star from his draft class.

PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema took a closer look at the matchup after it happened and found that Sewell was phenominal in the snaps he took against Parsons, only being beaten one time. On that play, there were also extenuating circumstances for Jared Goff.

“Penei Sewell faced Micah Parsons on 12/32 pass blocking snaps yesterday. Stats show he gave up one pressure to Parsons, but on that play Goff was bailing deep and out of the pocket, hard to fault him too much. Overall Sewell was impressive vs. one of the best,” Sikkema tweeted.

With every week that passes, Sewell continues to stack good games against all the competition he plays. Parsons has been a revelation the last two seasons, so to see Sewell do this against him was notable.

Sewell vs. Parsons Was Draft Debate in Detroit

This battle was being watched intently for Lions fans, because many wanted the team to draft Parsons instead of Sewell in 2021.

While the Lions’ offensive line had problems at the time, Detroit’s defense was needy as well, and certainly remains so to this day. With this in mind, many think the team should have looked in the direction of Parsons, the former Penn State standout, in the draft.

The Lions didn’t win this game, of course, but in Sewell, the team may have one of the best young offensive lineman in the league, and a player that can protect their pocket for the better part of a decade.

Parsons would fit in Detroit well no doubt, but the Lions should have the resources to continue to improve their defense in the next few drafts. Perhaps they can find a player like Parsons while also having Sewell at their disposal offensively.

Such will be the dream for Detroit fans, many of whom likely would still wish to see Parsons on the field with the team.

Sewell Enjoying Another Solid Season With Lions

Sometimes, sophomore slumps can be a reality in the NFL. For Sewell, that hasn’t been the case at all, as he’s continued dominating this year.

Sewell has been as advertised almost since the first day that he arrived in at the facility, and folks continue to notice how good he is in a big way after a strong start to the 2022 season.

Sewell continues to get push in the trenches, and the Lions have gotten major love for what he has been able to do early in the season. Another person who loves what they’ve seen from Sewell has been Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network.

Never shy to share his take, Baldinger hopped on Twitter and shared a video breakdown where he liked Sewell’s work in Week 3.

“Lions’ Penei Sewell is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need,” Baldinger tweeted.

In his video breakdown, Baldinger praised Sewell’s power and his ability to get leverage up front. As he said, what he is doing in the NFL at this point in time is very scary, indeed.

Sewell doing it against the likes of Parsons is big news for the team.