Lions’ Penei Sewell Given Disastrous Preseason Grade From PFF

The marks are in for the Detroit Lions’ preseason, and the results aren’t that good for one member of the rookie class in Penei Sewell.

Recently, Pro Football Focus revealed the highest and lowest graded rookies from the preseason for every NFL roster, and the results for Sewell were just about as bad as one could imagine in terms of results and grades. The news was much better, meanwhile for Levi Onwuzurike.

Writer Michael Renner put together a list of every team’s rookie standout and rookie dud in terms of grades, and Sewell was bringing up the rear in a major way for the team. He had an overall grade of 38.6 for his work this preseason, and that was compared to a more sparkling 84.5 mark from Onwuzurike.

Obviously, Sewell struggled in almost every single situation he was in during the preseason. That might not bode well for him in terms of his confidence for Week 1, and though the grade is bad,

Dan Campbell Standing by Sewell

Campbell defended Sewell’s rough start to the preseason against the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, and after another tough game against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the end of the preseason, he continued to say that he believes in the seasoning the youngster is getting and what he is bringing to the mix.





“I think that the more (reps) he gets, the better it is for him. I think that he got beat a few times, but I’m not discouraged, and neither should he be,” Campbell told the media. “The important thing is he learns from that. Every time he gets a fastball from a dang good rusher like Melvin Ingram, those are so beneficial for Sewell to see and learn from and adjust. So I’m encouraged. Yeah, there were some things that came up but he’ll only be better for those. I know you guys probably get tired of me saying it, but it just is. For him to get different looks against different players, it’s good for those guys. So I think he needs more reps because it will benefit him.”

Sewell is still getting his sea legs under him after a year off, and also learning a new position, so Campbell is smart not to panic about what is going on. The fact that he is still encouraged should be comforting to nervous Detroit fans at this point in time, and that’s true in spite of what grades he might be receiving.

Brad Holmes: Sewell ‘Ready Now’ for Season

If Sewell’s rocky preseason represented a telling alarm bell to plenty of anxious fans, it was just the opposite to Campbell and Holmes. The head coach has remained steadfast in his faith in Sewell all preseason in spite of some struggles, and Holmes seems to agree. As he said, he believes Sewell is “ready now” for his role at right tackle, and has actually impressed him in spite of some of the negative press.





“He’s going through the normal process a rookie would go through regardless of where he’s drafted, that’s a tough position to play out there on that island and he sat out for a year. What he’s done and what is maybe seen as a hiccup now and then, there’s so much other good stuff that is hidden when you really deep-dive the film, little subtle nuances he’s doing that is going to make a big difference. I think he’s gotten the work he needs to get,” Holmes said.

Additionally, Holmes said he believes the offensive front is one of the strong points of the roster. If that is to be the case, it won’t happen without a solid Sewell. Fans are going to scrutinize Sewell’s every move given his draft position, but in listening to the staff and front office, they will have to keep things in proper perspective as Sewell grows. There’s still major faith in Sewell not just as an athlete, but as a person who can continue to improve and get stronger to play a big role.

That’s true regardless of his rough preseason and how he graded out.

