Penei Sewell Shares Important Reason He’s Pumped to Join Lions

The Detroit Lions pulled one of the steals of the NFL Draft, grabbing offensive lineman Penei Sewell from the Oregon Ducks, and it’s clear that the player is just as excited as the team about the move.

Sewell was extra fired-up about coming to Detroit, and the reason isn’t simply because he is a top 10 selection. It’s due to the fact that he is perhaps an ultimate scheme fit for the team given his toughness and the mindset he has played with in college for years.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking after the selection on a conference call, Sewell admitted that what the Lions are building fits him perfectly.

Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell's approach: "Man, that's the type of culture I love playing for." pic.twitter.com/imM9uMabXy — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 30, 2021

He said:

“Man that’s the type of culture I love playing for, and it’s the type of culture I kind of came from at Oregon. So I’m used to that and I’m ready to put that again and be a part of another team that preaches that and implants that type of mindset into their culture, everyday practices, games, so on and so forth.”

After the move was revealed, Sewell took to Twitter to share his excitement with what had played out, saying how ready to go he was.

It’s clear this is a move that folks will think is excellent for the Lions well into the future.

Former Lions Lineman T.J. Lang Loves Sewell Pick

The Lions move to grab Sewell was not something that was limited to just Sewell in terms of love. Former offensive lineman T.J. Lang loved the team’s move to grab Sewell and said it was the kind of move that made a ton of sense for the Lions given their needs.

SEWELL!!!!!!!!! KNEECAPS!!!!!! LOVE IT! — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 30, 2021

If there’s anyone who would know, it would certainly be Lang, who played offensive line in Detroit for a few seasons and won a Super Bowl in the NFL. If there’s anyone who would be thrilled with the team landing an offensive lineman, it would naturally be a fellow offensive lineman.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights | Don't Worry QB's…ᴴᴰPenei Sewell career highlights from the beginning of his True Freshman season to the end of his Sophomore season. Don't worry quarterbacks, everything is going to be just fine. Remember to Subscribe and follow me on: Facebook and Instagram!!! Facebook Page: facebook.com/LupDaLupSportsProductions Instagram Page: instagram.com/lupdalup84/ "WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with… 2020-08-21T05:07:54Z

With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades. Mindset and fit will have a big reason to do with that, and Sewell is bringing that strong.

READ NEXT: Penei Sewell Reveals He Was a Lions Fan