Penei Sewell’s Strong Week 14 Play Earns Pair of Major Honors

The Detroit Lions appear to have drafted well in 2021 given the accomplishments of their class, and as it should be, the headliner of the class looks like the first-round pick.

Penei Sewell continues to look good on the field, and as an offensive tackle, the best complement that could be paid to Sewell is that he is invisible. Nobody is getting around Sewell consistently this year, and in Week 14, that was the case again as the Lions faced off against a solid Denver Broncos defense.

Sewell played so well that once again, he earned the attention of Pro Football Focus. While Sewell has been singled out in recent weeks for sterling play, this week, the site had him as their top tackle in the league for Week 14 on the field.

The highest-graded tackle in Week 14 Penei Sewell 👀 pic.twitter.com/3UiRwKwJxr — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, Sewell was also the site’s rookie of the week.

PFF’s Rookie of Week 14 Penei Sewell 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Wa1yl1Mtep — PFF (@PFF) December 14, 2021

Sewell has started to clean up on the awards, which is huge for his development and some nice feathers for his cap early in his career. Pro Football Focus seems to agree he is heading for big things.

Dan Campbell Lauds Sewell’s ‘Impressive’ Development for Lions

Pro Football Focus isn’t the only one who is impressed with what Sewell has been able to do so far this season in Detroit. As head coach Dan Campbell explained to the media on Monday, December 13, Sewell has been just as impressive to the coaches on the field who have been watching him all season long.

“It’s been impressive. I would say the decision to select him where we did has been a good one. He has gone in there and had to move from right back to left back to right and he’s had some ups and downs and he is on the upward curve,” Campbell said. “He’s grown. It’s what you want. Any time you don’t have success you learn from it. He’s really done that and just improved. He’s played through injury, he’s smart, he’s tough, he gives all he’s got and he’s only getting better. So it’s impressive. He’s one of the better ones I’ve ever been around, that’s for sure, and he’s just a young buck.”

Sewell is only getting better and the fact he has impressed his coach this much early on has been notable for the Lions and their future.

Sewell Having Strong 2021 Season

To some, it may be a bit of a shock to see Sewell playing so well. After all, the rookie tackle went through his share of ups and downs early on.

First, Sewell had to miss rookie minicamp after contracting COVID-19. That put him behind his peers temporarily considering he had already skipped his entire senior season in college. Many wondered if he could adjust to the league, but once he got to work, the traits that made Sewell a top 10 pick were firmly on display in camp. Size, fluid movement, physicality and a veteran mindset were the tangibles and intangibles that cemented Sewell would be an immediate success

After that point, though, the team revealed Sewell would be playing right tackle, a departure from the left side, which was he only spot he knew in college. In the first preseason game, Sewell struggled. He continued to show his warts during the preseason, leading folks to question whether he would be a bust. Once the season came, he had to play left tackle in an emergency role and managed to excel there, leading some to question if he was being misused.

Now, though, Sewell is getting the last laugh. Since his return to the right side, Sewell has been just as invincible as he normally is on the left. He has silenced his critics and seems poised to lock in a strong finish to the 2021 season.

